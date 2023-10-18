from the funding-secured dept.
Mozilla is going to sell VPN subscriptions within Firefox
Beginning October 24th, the ad will show for select US-based Firefox users who are running the latest version — Firefox 62 — on desktop. If eligible and browsing on an unsecured network, you'll be shown an ad in the top right corner of your Firefox window that prompts you to click through to a sign up page.
Mozilla is offering ProtonVPN's services for $10 a month, which is actually $2 more than if you signed up for the same package directly through ProtonVPN. But, the majority of the revenue from ProtonVPN subscriptions that are processed through Mozilla will go directly to Mozilla. Both companies are banking that people will have good will about paying a little more in order to support their "shared goal of making the internet a safer place."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @04:25AM (4 children)
If I get hit with this, it will be end of mainline firefox on my machines. Does anyone know if there is a quantum- based fork like palemoon?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday October 23, @04:31AM (1 child)
And even fewer are to be trusted. You mentioned Palemoon. Blacklisted noscript, blacklisted ad-nauseum.
It's rapidly reaching the point where it would be completely insane to run any modern web browser outside of a VM.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @05:58AM
Hyperbole much? Nothing stops anyone from running either add-on in palemoon.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 23, @04:43AM
Get the source code and compile Firefox yourself., sans the ads. You do realize it's open-source, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @04:59AM
Try Waterfox.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Tuesday October 23, @05:07AM (1 child)
Why not check out an XUL-based browser that's not set on looking and acting like Chrome?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @05:46AM
Palemoon does seem the obvious choice, but I personally would rather have the performance improvements that came with the 'quantum' rewrite than XUL extension support. Also, as was mentioned elsewhere in the comments, Palemoon has taken to blacklisting some of the more useful privacy protecting add-ons (noscript, ad-nauseum) which does not sit well with me.
What I would really like is a palemoon-inspired fork, but that doesn't end with Firefox 57. One that keeps up with the post-quantum firefox, so that we can take advantage of the improved performance of the rewrite.
So far the transgressions from Mozilla have been moderate (statistics gathering, pushing Pocket, Mr. Robot promotion, secretly installing add-ins of tenuous utility, and now testing the waters of paid promotion), it seems straightforward enough to make a fork that strips these and keeps the users safe from these boneheaded decisions from Mozilla while also keeping the browser updated at a reasonable cadence.
Is it a dick move to try and work against Mozilla's efforts to monetize Firefox? Maybe, but if Mozilla is going to start pushing ads through Firefox (either through distros package managers, or through its internal updater) I think it is warranted.