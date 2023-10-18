from the hubble-bubble dept.
NASA brings a Hubble gyro back to life after a seven-year hibernation
After NASA's Hubble Space Telescope entered "safe" mode about two weeks ago, its operations team has been scrambling to bring a balky gyroscope back online. Now, the space agency says it believes it has fixed the problem.
[...] Hubble has three pairs of two gyroscopes, with each pair consisting of a primary and back-up gyroscope. Moreover, in each pair, one of the gyroscopes is of an "old" design, while the other is an "enhanced" (or newer) design intended to last for a longer period of time. After the failure this month, all three of the "old" design gyros have stopped working. This left NASA with two enhanced gyros that were functioning normally and one that had acted up more than seven years ago before being taken out of service at that time. The Hubble telescope can operate on just a single gyro, but three working ones are optimal for normal operations.
During the last two weeks, operators have been trying to bring this third, previously balky gyro back online. And they're now reporting some success. Within the gyroscope is a wheel spinning rapidly inside a sealed cylinder, and some blockage in the fluid around this cylinder appeared to be causing erroneously high spin rates. A series of maneuvers—including turns in opposite directions—seems to have cleared any blockage.
Previously: Hubble Telescope Placed into Safe Mode after Gyroscope Failure
Related: NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory Fixed
Related Stories
Hubble telescope hit by mechanical failure
The Hubble Space Telescope is operating with only essential functions after it lost one of three gyroscopes needed to point the spacecraft. The observatory, described as one of the most important scientific instruments ever created, was placed in "safe mode" over the weekend, while scientists try to fix the problem. Hubble had been operating with four of its six gyroscopes when another failed on Friday.
[...] Operators will now try to revive a gyroscope that malfunctioned when flight controllers tried to bring it online to replace the failed one.
At any given time, Hubble needs three of its gyroscopes to work for optimal efficiency. If the "misbehaving" gyroscope turns out not to work, the orbiting observatory may have to operate on one. This would conserve the remaining gyros for as long as possible, but would restrict the telescope somewhat.
Dr Rachel Osten, deputy mission head for the Hubble Space Telescope, tweeted: "Very stressful weekend. Right now HST is in safe mode while we figure out what to do. Another gyro failed. First step is try to bring back the last gyro, which had been off, and is being problematic."
After briefly going offline, NASA's Chandra X-ray space telescope is back in action
After briefly going into safe mode last week, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory — which observes galaxies and nebulas from Earth's orbit — should be getting back to normal operations soon. The cause of the disruption was a small glitch in one of the spacecraft's instruments used for steering and pointing. But the space agency has since fixed the problem, and the telescope will be back to observing the Universe by the end of the week.
[...] The glitch resulted in the gyro measuring three seconds of "bad data," which led Chandra's onboard computer to come up with the wrong value for the vehicle's momentum, according to NASA. This apparently prompted the safe mode. Now, NASA has decided to use one of Chandra's other gyros in its place and put the glitchy one on reserve.
Previously: NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory Enters Safe Mode; Investigation Underway
Related: Puzzling X-Ray Emissions From Pluto
A New Stellar X-Ray 'Reality' Show Debuts
Galaxy Collision Creates Ring of Black Holes and Neutron Stars
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 23, @06:45AM (1 child)
Hubble could do useful work on just one spot in the sky. I Am Absolutely Serious. Not as useful work but for example it could determine how frequently supernovas appear in the galaxies within its field of view.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 23, @07:01AM
Even if there were a hundred JWST-class telescopes in space, the smaller space telescopes would still get worked to the bone. There's this kinda big universe out there for them to look at.
