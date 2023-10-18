Stories
Moviepass to Be Jettisoned by Parent Company

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. did not try to obscure the reasons why on Tuesday. MoviePass has become a burden.

MoviePass drew in millions of subscribers, luring them with a $10 monthly rate. But that proved costly. Because MoviePass typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets—$15 or more in big cities—a single movie can put the service in the red. At one point Helios and Matheson had to take out a $5 million emergency loan to pay its payment processors after missed payments resulted in service outages.

Then, last week, the company acknowledged that it is being investigated by the New York Attorney General on allegations that it misled investors.

Moviepass's mistake was choosing the color red for their cards, instead of black.

  by MostCynical on Wednesday October 24, @06:20AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday October 24, @06:20AM (#752826)

    i understand that, so long as people keep paying subscriptions, money is moving, so (some) bills can be paid..

    Did the profit margin rely on some people paying the subscription, but not using (all) their tickets?

