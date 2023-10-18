from the don't-care-I'm-getting-intelligenter dept.
In November, the European TV channel Arte aired an hourlong documentary, Demain, tous crétins?—Tomorrow, everyone’s an idiot?—on a topic that would seem to be of great importance. It starts with a London-based researcher, Edward Dutton, who has documented decades-long declines in average IQs across several Western countries, including France and Germany. “We are becoming stupider,” announces Dutton at the program’s start. “This is happening. It’s not going to go away, and we have to try to think about what we’re going to do about it.”
[...] It’s wrong to hint that scores on tests of memory and abstract thinking have been falling everywhere, and in a simple way. But at least in certain countries—notably in Northern Europe—the IQ drops seem very real. Using data from Finland, for example, where men are almost always drafted into military service, whereupon they’re tested for intelligence, Dutton showed that scores began to slide in 1997, a trend that has continued ever since. Similar trends have been documented using data from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. At some point in the mid-1990s, IQ scores in these countries tipped into decay, losing roughly one-fifth to one-quarter of a point per year. While there isn’t any sign of this effect on U.S. test results (a fact that surely bears on our indifference to the topic), researchers have found hints of something similar in Australia, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Are we becoming dumber, as in losing cognitive function, or merely less-well read?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @09:17AM (4 children)
The brain isn't getting taxed because everything is simplified for our convenience.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @09:34AM (1 child)
These are countries with absurdly low birth rates in the native populations. Every two generations, the population is cut in half.
Meanwhile, the countries are importing people from the dumbest and most violent parts of the world. For example, the typical IQ in Somalia is about 68. This brings the average down. BTW, it is taboo to discuss this in the affected countries.
Evolution is an ongoing thing, affecting every generation and building upon itself much like compounding interest. The Flynn effect is merely the removal of some IQ-affecting health problems (malnutrition, lead, etc.) and the addition of education. In the long term, evolution is the main determining factor of IQ. Compare with height: people stunted by famine may produce more-normal kids and fully-normal grandkids, but the great-grandkids and beyond will not keep getting taller without the selection process required by evolution.
Europe got smart because dumb people died, particularly in winter. These days, we don't let dumb people die. We feed them. They are thus well-suited to the current environment, so their population grows.
(Score: 2) by Pav on Wednesday October 24, @10:00AM
Not enough data [newscientist.com] to say either way, although it's suggested that some or all of the effect could be because more people 60 and over are sitting the tests. There isn't enough data to support this hypothesis either, but due to known lowering of working memory due to age it seems a resonable hypothesis.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday October 24, @09:41AM
You could argue it is deliberately dumbed down. The powers that be don't want an overtly intelligent population. Intelligent people tend to think for themselves , and are hard to control and manipulate.
You want your population intelligent enough to be able to survive and do whatever tasks are needed of them, but not too intelligent to start asking awkward questions or seeing when they are being taken advantage of.
So from things like state education that doesn't really challenge people to think, more to listen to authority and memorize rote tasks, to welfare systems designed to tax the hard working so much they can barely afford to have a child, while offering benefits to those who have as many kids as they can pump out. All effect the general level of intelligence.
Then again, there might be the simple case that stupid people have more kids. Intelligent people are more aware of the consequences of pregnancy, are more likely to use contraception correctly (or even use it in the first place), more likely to delay having kids and are more likely to have fewer kids (or not have kids at all). As a result with each generation more and more stupid people as a percentage of the total is born.
Then you got the argument about immigration, which seems to be a popular issue nowadays. The logic being that high taxation welfare states encourage the less intelligent and hardworking to immigrate, while the intelligent and hard working working ones generally already have jobs in their native countries, and are generally unwilling to uproot and move just for a higher pay somewhere else.
How much of the above influences a populations total IQ is a matter of debate, and it is also a matter of how much you think IQ is influenced by Genes or by actual use of the brain (usual nature/nurture argument), and I don't know the answers to that.
All I can say is that at some point in the past, there was an evolutionary advantage to intelligence, the fact that generally the less intelligent are more successful biologically, indicates that maybe the selection pressure for intelligence is no longer there.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 24, @10:01AM
It would be interesting to correlate this data with wireless emission wavelengths and strength, also with vaccination history.
inb4 somebody criticizes the idea before even trying: north europe has been comfy long before iq started dropping, so it must be something else, unless they were so PC not to exclude immigrants in a study of historical trends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @09:45AM (1 child)
They imported the low IQ.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Wednesday October 24, @09:50AM
You are right - for some nations.
Then again, everything is just more and more people having access (and interest in) IQ test.