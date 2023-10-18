from the german-wave dept.
The docks are eerily quiet at Cologne's main port on the mighty River Rhine, with hundreds of containers piled up and awaiting their journey north on one of Europe's busiest commercial arteries.
Months of scarce rainfall and hot sunny weather drove water levels on the Rhine to a record low, forcing ship operators to suspend services to keep vessels from running aground.
"We haven't had any new ships in Cologne since last week—they stop in Duisburg" 80 kilometres (50 miles) north, Oliver Grossmann, head of shipping company CTS, told AFP.
He said that under normal conditions, "three or four" of his big vessels would stop each day in the city known for its Gothic cathedral.
The few barges still chugging along the river have had to drastically reduce their cargo to stay afloat.
They should ship the containers by zeppelins instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @11:00AM
At least they are solving one big problem.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday October 24, @11:06AM
Since the Rhine has thousands of years of sunken shipping all the way up and down it, this would be an ideal time to break out the metal detectors and take a stroll along the exposed riverbed...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 24, @11:09AM
Attach the Zeppelins to the barges to increase their carrying capacity - hell on the bridges, tho.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 24, @11:18AM
... the Riesling should be phenomenal on the Rhine valley this year.