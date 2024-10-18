Stories
Mark Hamill Says the Force Killed Luke

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 24, @01:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-drug-is-strong-with-this-one dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

When a Jedi becomes one with the Force -- as Luke Skywalker did in Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- the theory is that a Jedi isn't dying but is actually starting a bigger spiritual journey.

However, what if becoming part of the Force really means a Jedi has overdosed on its power like it's a drug?

On Monday, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted images from The Last Jedi comic book adaptation of the film, commenting on that theory.

"The Force killed Luke," Hamill tweeted Monday. "You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate. Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once and then, tragically, overdoses. #SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie."

Mystical energy to Midichlorians to Drug.

  • (Score: 0, Offtopic) by NPC-131072 on Wednesday October 24, @01:51PM

    by NPC-131072 (7144) on Wednesday October 24, @01:51PM (#752961)

    End white privilege!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @01:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @01:53PM (#752962)

    But too edgy.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 24, @02:12PM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Wednesday October 24, @02:12PM (#752975)

    Opiod crisis strikes the Force.
    Warning to Jedies, Siths and comics consumers - large quantities of Force found adulterated with Fentanyl.

