Novak is among a small group of "de-extinction" engineers, a relatively fringe group of scientists that hope to use genetic engineering to protect or revive iconic animal species ravaged by human activity.
To some, de-extinction is an ecological-sized guilt trip, a species-wide Pet Cemetery horror story ripe for disaster. Yes, biodiversity is important; but who is to say that an extinct species can adapt and survive in an ecological system that's moved on since its passing? Or perhaps more importantly, what if newly-revived animals—a true "invasive species" for Earth—cause more damage than good to our fragile ecosystem?
"Why go through the trouble" is something his team gets asked, said Novak. For passenger pigeons, the answer is simple: recently, almost a millennium after their man-driven extinction, we finally understand the critical role they played in shaping the eastern North American ecosphere.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 24, @03:22PM (2 children)
Fucking dogs and rats got to eat all of them the first time.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday October 24, @03:30PM (1 child)
Cloning of mammoth will be successful in 10 years, predicts head of region earmarked for their home [siberiantimes.com]
Scientists take samples in bid to clone extinct foal as first step to restoring woolly mammoth [siberiantimes.com]
http://www.pleistocenepark.ru/en/ [pleistocenepark.ru]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pleistocene_Park [wikipedia.org]
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/308/5723/796.1 [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 3, Touché) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday October 24, @04:05PM
Amazing what they're doing in Russia. If they succeed it will be amazing. Bringing back the Mammoth, that's HUGE. And that one will make a great mascot for our fabulous @GOP [twitter.com]. I brought Peter Thiel to our 2016 Convention. And the crowd went wild! 2020, I want a Mammoth. Go Russia!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 24, @03:37PM
No, it's pining for the Fnords.
