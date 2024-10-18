from the testing-if-a-movie-stinks dept.
Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz have now developed a method that can objectively evaluate the age at which children and adolescents can safely watch a movie. They measured the composition of air in cinemas as well as levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during 135 screenings of eleven different movies. Over 13,000 audience members were involved. For a variety of film genres and age groups, the researchers found that isoprene levels reliably correlate with the age rating of a film. "Isoprene appears to be a good indicator of emotional tension within a group," says Jonathan Williams, group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry. "Our approach could therefore provide an objective criterion for deciding how movies should be classified."
They couldn't already objectively measure fear by the amount of urine-soaked seat cushions?
C. Stönner, A. Edtbauer, B. Derstroff, E. Bourtsoukidis, T. Klüpfel, J. Wicker, J. Williams. Proof of concept study: Testing human volatile organic compounds as tools for age classification of films. PLOS ONE, 2018; 13 (10): e0203044 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0203044
(Score: 3, Insightful) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday October 24, @05:13PM
Isn't this suggesting that the reason we don't want children to watch certain kinds of movies has to do with the kinds of fear reactions or other emotional reactions they might have, and not for any other reason?
Thus, we're not concerned that:
* they aren't sufficiently socialized to resist the urge to engage in "renegade" social behaviors the movie may portray (whatever those may be - sex/drugs/violence/etc)
* they aren't sufficiently wise/worldly to understand what is even going on (world politics, dramas, etc)
I'm not saying whether we SHOULD be rating movies based on such things, but to my understanding those are the general cases used to justify most ratings in some sense, but that's not what is being tested here is it?
A generic example, a movie with a big monster probably isn't rated R because it's a scary monster, it's probably rated R because of the violence the monster commits or the violence committed against it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @05:32PM (1 child)
One more reason to avoid crowds.
How disgusting that someone would be invasively imposing his fearful bodily chemicals on me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @06:16PM
As opposed to "urine-soaked seat cushions"?
Mind you, the study wasn't conducted in US, thus the proposed metric was unavailable.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 24, @05:39PM (3 children)
When I was a kid we went to a tri-plex (hey, it was the 60s), bought a ticket for an age appropriate movie (Poseidon Adventure), then head into the age-inappropriate movie we wanted to see (Suspira). We were too young to care about tits and ass, we just wanted to watch the good horror movies.
My ex would never watch a horror movie because, well, they scared her. I thrive on the things.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 24, @05:55PM (1 child)
What exactly is stupid about the research?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @06:12PM
Research? Nothing stupid.
Rating movies to be consumed in multiplex?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @06:09PM
I don't remember ever being too young to care about tits and ass, and I remember being a toddler.