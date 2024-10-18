from the can-it-hoover? dept.
CNet:
British tech company Dyson announced on Tuesday its plans to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Singapore, as part of its plans to expand into automotive.
The company is best known for making vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and hairdryers, but in 2017 it revealed it had starting working on an electric vehicle. In August of this year it announced the opening of an electric car test center at one of its existing sites in the UK. The factory where the cars will be built in Singapore is due to be completed in 2020, keeping the company on track for its scheduled 2021 automotive launch.
"Dyson's growing automotive team is making excellent progress from the state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire where we are investing £200m," said Dyson CEO Jim Rowan in a letter to employees. "Clearly we now need to move quickly towards manufacturing and assembly."
Will the cars suck, or blow past the competition?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @06:35PM (2 children)
I feel that news doesn't really exist anymore; it seems like most stories these days are not about what has happened, but rather what someone hopes will happen.
Who cares!
Let me know when Dyson is mass producing a good electric car that I can buy right now.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Wednesday October 24, @07:10PM
I'd even settle for notification when they were testing or building a 'bad' electric car, or even parts for other electric car manufacturers.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 24, @07:38PM
Maybe you just weren't aware of the press-release to "news story" pipeline 10, 20, or 30 years ago. There have been lazy reporters and marketers eager to exploit them for a long time.
It's not new to pull this crap.