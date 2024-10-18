18/10/24/1212241 story
In the wake of recent changes to NZ law to allow the NZ government to demand traveller's pass codes to their devices when they cross NZ borders, the Australian government is stepping up its plan to snoop on user communications by introducing a systematic weakness or vulnerability to products and systems including ISPs. While being very loose on details and unclear exactly how this would work the so called 'decryption bill' while claiming that "The protections provided in this bill are actually greater than what presently exists in the physical world.” Meanwhile, not one single person has provided concrete information about the practical real world implications of this bill.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @08:08PM
In case you haven't noticed yet, the pecking order is this:
United States > UK > Canada > Australia > New Zealand
The NWO tries its authoritarian rubbish first on the lowest order of Anglo-Saxon culture, and then slowly tries to move it up toward the highest order, altering the plan as new problems arise.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @08:18PM
In the old days, there was no theory of behavior that governments tried to impose on society. Rather, everybody just waited around for a problem to arise, and then that one, particular, exact, specific, precise case would be tried (it's in the name, folks: "tried") and thereby be adjudicated. This formed case law, and the collection of cases formed the common law of the land.
After a while, related cases would involve divergent adjudication, so a learned body of scholars known as legislators would standardize existing practice (you know, that's what "standardization" used to mean: Clarify and regularize EXISTING practice). In so doing, Anglo-Saxon government was both evolutionary and conservative, having society lead government, rather than having government try (and always fail) to lead society.
That's why the devastating revolutions of mainland Europe never hit the UK. But, that's all changing now. Common Law is giving way to Civil Law, where paper-pushing bureaucrats try to play the inherently impossible role of "Intelligent Designer".
bob_super on Wednesday October 24, @08:47PM
You can't try a case unless you have a law to accuse the person of breaking.
The bypass, the old way that did bind it together, was the influence of $church and their ability to interpret $scripture to say you were guilty of something.
And what is $scripture, if not a bunch of people agreeing to write down the social contract, as directed by $power ?
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @08:56PM
Judges make law in Common Law, and they cover their asses by pointing the finger at as much precedent as possible.
You're speaking about mainland Europe's Civil Law, which hails from the Roman era, not Anglo-Saxon Common Law.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @08:40PM
And this is why some of us will NEVER give up our weapons.
MostCynical on Wednesday October 24, @08:58PM
Just leave them behind if you come to visit.
https://www.export.gov/article%3Fid%3DAustralia-Prohibited-Restricted-Imports [export.gov]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
takyon on Wednesday October 24, @08:47PM
I know New Zealand had the whole Kim Dotcom thing, but is Australia really better than NZ?
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @08:59PM
Nobody even knew New Zealand existed until Lord of the Rings came out.
That's why they filmed it there; the landscape was alien to most people.
takyon on Wednesday October 24, @09:17PM
Sure, but Australia is the land of criminals, shitty NBN, c0lo, and deadly creatures.
