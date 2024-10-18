Quality never goes out of style...The Curiosity Show, a 70s and 80s TV show from Oz that introduced kids to basic science, is enjoying a YouTube-based revival.
Thankfully, the creators got control of the content and have put their work up on YouTube.
The story at ABC.
Highly entertaining, and better yet, engaging curious young minds in the possibilities of the world around them. They even have some episodes in German, which I never knew. Generally aimed at the pre-high-school age, just using basic household props mainly. Puzzles, illusions, basic household chemistry and physics, etc.
Their YouTube channel is here if you've got some kids or are just curious yourself.
To kick off the discussion: what are some other similar shows that should be revived?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @09:52PM (3 children)
Clutch Cargo
McGuyver
The A Team
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:02PM (1 child)
Dukes of Hazard for scientific study of female anatomy (although the mechanic from Knight Rider looked pretty good too) Also the girls on Threes Company.
I would not recommend "The A Team" for either marksmanship training or OSHA workplace safety issues. Some of their welding was pretty questionable, technically speaking.
Some of the attempts at being educational on Baywatch were pretty interesting viewing WRT marine biology study.
The professor on Gilligans Island was inspirational although not terribly educational. I should make an arduino case out of a coconut shell in remembrance. I always enjoyed the attitude, F it if its impossible lets build this darn thing anyway, outta baling wire and duct tape and coconuts.
A semi-serious example I'm not BSing about, would be "Junkyard wars" which is a USA import of something from the UK titled "scrapheap challenge"... The hosts costumes are cringy as is the over the top reality TV blather, but the core of the show was entertaining.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @10:17PM
Another serious example from the UK would be the Christmas Lectures [rigb.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:50PM
Oh how about "The Bill Cosby Show" for OBGYN medical studies? Oh wait, my bad, he was into anesthesiologist work instead.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday October 24, @09:54PM
The 70's and 80's are not "history" or "ancient", in fact the 1980's finished just yesterday.
Am not old, you are. Shuddup.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @09:54PM (3 children)
Some of the Bill Nye stuff hasn't aged well, politically. He has a hilarious half hour explaining how there's only two genders.
NOVA always seems to have been written to about a 3th grade level, so I was amused with it from childhood onward. I'm pretty bored with it now, especially with modern editing standards (fake false dilemma, fake reality TV confrontation, spending tons of time and budget on shitty re-enactments)
There's a lot of old stuff from the 80s explaining how all of humanity will be extinct by 2010 due to climate change which is probably funny to watch in 2018. And plenty of depressing old stuff explaining how we'll have moon colonies by 1985 if only "the 60s" had not happened to screw it up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @09:59PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:04PM
I know I pride myself on never editing and typing at 100WPM but I wrote 6th and changed my mind to 3rd at the last moment.
Its actually a pretty valid question, what grade level is it actually written at? It can't be too high, that's for sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @10:04PM
It's pronounced threeth as in the numerical sequence; oneth, twoth, threeth. Have you never received a common core education?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:09PM
In the 70s and 80s, at least where I lived, the UHF TV channels were barely hanging on and would put the most ridiculous stuff on the air, but sometimes they hit a home run with 50s sci fi movies (50 foot tall dudes and giant ants and things) and more on topic, I vaguely remember watching "Watch Mr Wizard" show. Not the Nickelodeon remake from the 80s that kinda sucked but black and white old stuff from the leave it to beaver era. BTW for kids these days "leave it to beaver" was not some kind of pr0n reference, it was a black and white sitcom from 1960.
Weird shit that can't make it commercially is now on youtube, I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @10:11PM (1 child)
Tried the Youtube link in tfa -- two problems, first it started with an advert of women cleaning house in bra and panties.
Then there were two parallel audio streams going with one video, one was the classic rotating window illusion (it's a trapezoid, not a rectangle) and the other was something about matches and fire (which I couldn't see).
Got a ways to go before I send the link to parents with little kids!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:33PM
I ran into a different problem, for me it did NOT start with an advert of a women cleaning house in bra and panties. Yo AC, explain how your online history is getting the 'cool' ads? I'd never install an adblocker again if my ads didn't suck (not a vacuum cleaner pun... probably).
Also I'm disappointed no one tried a classic rickroll. Maybe in 30 years when rickrolling is 40 years old we can have a reminiscence SN story about it, and that will be a darn good day.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday October 24, @10:34PM (1 child)
Video is just too passive a medium for STEM. A crucial part of STEM is the ability to run your own experiments, ask questions and find answers. Can't do that in a traditional TV show format, you can only watch whatever experiments others run. Video on demand is a little better, lets you skip the stuff you already know, but it still has all the other problems, such as, no teacher on hand to answer questions if you don't understand something.
These severe limitations haven't stopped people from trying, many times. I have yet to see or hear of a TV show that really nails STEM. I personally find shows like NOVA too elementary and boring because it rabbits on about stuff that I already know. I watched a bit of Cosmos, with Carl Sagan, think it was the first episode, and was mildly interested to see our galaxy most unnaturally depicted as having 4 spiral arms meeting in a big plus sign shaped center. The depiction just leaps out at me as very very wrong. Yes, they did think that in the 1970s, but today we know better. They really should have known better then too. We'd seen enough galaxies by the 1970s, and never come across such a shape, so why should our own galaxy be unique that way?
At any rate, I sure didn't learn programming by watching TV shows. I learned by experimenting on a computer.
How about STEM in a video game, maybe even a MMORPG? I rather enjoy SpaceChem, which is similar to code golf.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 24, @10:54PM
I would embrace and extend your remarks with the analogy that watching woodworking shows is very entertaining/relaxing, but I'm not actually learning woodworking skills beyond reinforcing some vocabulary or something.