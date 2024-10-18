from the Playing-the-long-game dept.
China's president has opened the World's longest sea bridge. The giant infrastructure is 55km total, including 3 suspension bridges, a causeway, a 6.7km undersea tunnel between two artificial islands, and another 1km tunnel, all designed at great cost to resist the local typhoons and earthquakes. It links Macau and ZhuHai (Guangdong province) on one side of the Pearl River, to Hong-Kong new airport on the other.
President Xi Jinping opened the long-delayed and over-budget Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Tuesday, billed as a major step forward in China's plan to turn the Pearl River Delta into a technology hub to rival Silicon Valley.
But critics worry the 55km-long bridge connecting the mainland city of Zhuhai with the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau is as much about politics as it is business.
Hong-Kong independentists see the $2.2B investment as another sign of progressive assimilation into the mainland, with the 45 minute link replacing the 4-hour ferry commute.
China is stepping up initiatives to increase trade across the region and at home - the opening of the mega-bridge comes a month after a new high-speed rail link started carrying passengers from Hong Kong to the mainland.
Perhaps tellingly, cars will drive on the right on the 6-lane bridge, as in China, and switch to the left when entering Macau or HK.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday October 24, @11:44PM (2 children)
It's Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen. China wants it to be the center of innovation. It is already produces 12% GDP, 37% of exports and 50% of international patent applications. 1.5 trillion economy is bigger than Australia's and is closing on NY Metropolitan Area. They will probably overtake NY next year.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 24, @11:48PM (1 child)
Macau is China's Las Vegas.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday October 25, @12:14AM
Sorry, but that's a statement similar to "NY is America's whorehouse"
Anyway, just to make sure we see the scale, California's Bay Area GDP is about $550B, one third of China's Bay Area.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Wednesday October 24, @11:48PM (1 child)
Here is what was actually delivered. [hongkongfp.com]
The construction at least is equal parts "progressive" as it is "assimilation"
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday October 25, @12:48AM
They left out the Wind Turbines -- smart! And, unfortunately, made it look a lot less like Vagina. Still looks like Vagina. But, not as much!
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Thursday October 25, @12:38AM
That is quite a feat of engineering, and shows a continued commitment to uniting the 'whole' of China. Reminds me a little of the US drive to complete the RR connection from coast to coast and the national highway project. Grit and determination to achieve an expensive but vital engineering project. I wish somehow the US could redrive some of that determination to maintain national infrastructure in the form of dams, bridges and highways that are vital to national connection and support our economy without regard for corporate profits.
