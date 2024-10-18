from the all-suspects-are-guilty dept.
Feds Order Google To Hand Over A Load Of Innocent Americans' Locations
Here's how it works: cops send Google specific coordinates and timezones within which crimes were committed. Then Google is asked to provide information on all users within those locations at those times, most likely including data on many innocent people. Those users could be Android phone owners, anyone running Google Maps or any individual running Google services on their cell, not just criminal suspects.
[...] "This fishing expedition infringes on the privacy rights of so many possible people who had the misfortune of being in an area where a crime is alleged to be committed," said Jerome Greco, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society. "We should not allow for such broad access to the data of so many on the mere speculation that a suspect may have used a cellphone near the location of the crime."
[...] Not just Google
Captain John Sherwin of the Rochester Police Department in Minnesota said it wasn't just Google that could furnish cops with a startling mount of detailed location data. Facebook and Snapchat were two others who'd proven useful, he said.
Should we be concerned that government tracks people by their cell phones instead of using mandatory brain implants?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:13AM
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday October 25, @01:20AM (7 children)
If I was mega-rich, I'd have had built a cell phone which has externally accessible switches (physical, not signals to software) for every sensor/radio in the phone. A physical power switch and removable battery. Yes, it would have been thicker.
If anyone ever builds this, I'll be on the pre-order list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:25AM (2 children)
Weanwhile for those of us that have not won Powerball, there is always the cheap solution --
No cell phone, for GPS use a dedicated unit that only receives.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday October 25, @01:30AM (1 child)
How's that new car doing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:56AM
Newest car in the fleet here is 2009 (from an estate, only 35,000 miles). It has no built in GPS or bluetooth/phone interface.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:45AM (3 children)
But if you were just a bit more clever, you'd carry a foil bag which blocks RF signals.
You can make such a bag for less than $5.00 and if you're a cheapskate you can make them for free,
using old packaging materials.
I keep one in each of my cars, and one in my briefcase, and one in my jacket.
The phone cannot be used to track you when it is not able to send or receive RF signals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:52AM (2 children)
Addendum :
I also carry a couple of license plates I can place over the one on my car, so a plate reader will read the plate that isn't associated with me. Every Interstate in the US has automated plate readers in place already, by the way. These plate readers capture every plate that passes by and it is all uploaded to an NSA facility.
I don't do anything illegal but there are times I want privacy, and I enhance my privacy when I see fit to do so.
I'll be damned if I am going to make it easy for the sons of bitches who want to implement a police state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @02:00AM (1 child)
Have you got a clever way (like 007's rotating plate) to remove the fake plates quickly if you are stopped by a cop? Sounds like real trouble if you are stopped and your registration/insurance paper doesn't match your plate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @02:11AM
It's sad that we even have to worry about this. They've taken relatively benign concepts (license plates, state IDs/drivers licenses) and turned them into tools for the police state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @01:22AM
I see so many people who downplay the dangers of corporate data collection, saying that they'll only use your data for harmless advertising purposes. This is yet more proof that if you allow corporations to collect massive amounts of data about people, that data will inevitably end up in the hands of governments. It is only a matter of time before they succeed in getting it, one way or another. So, even if someone stupidly believes that the corporations themselves pose no harm, it is obvious that governments pose harm.
This cannot be framed as a debatable issue, whether in the media or otherwise. The 'nothing to hide, nothing to fear' argument is categorically, absolutely false and it has been proven to be so countless times throughout history. People who make that argument, or similar arguments, should be ridiculed as ignoramuses and their pathetic arguments debunked yet again.
It is dangerous to live in a society in which computing is ubiquitous, people are ignorant about computing, and those same ignorant people disregard the warnings of experts who are not ignorant about computing. That combination is deadly for freedom.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday October 25, @01:27AM
You can absolutely see how this information would be useful to police and, used with good intent, would greatly assist in finding the 'bad dudes'.
A pity that the police force has shown that the regularly struggle with the 'good intent' bit. Oh, and that pesky privacy thing.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 25, @01:32AM
Until one of these wide nets catches some poor sucker? Meanwhile, they archive all the data they get hoping to find some other poor schmuck. Doesn't matter if said schmuck is guilty or innocent, they have enough connections to shady people, whom were all found via wide nets. If the poor schmuck can't afford $100k in legal fees then, well, so sad too bad, should have chosen your friends and/or co-workers better.
