Village Roadshow and some film studios including Disney have requested an injunction ordering Australian ISPs to block a number of sites which host subtitles files. Sadly, for the litigants involved, the most that this effort has achieved so far is to cause a Streisand effect advertising the existence of these websites on news sites. The claim being made by Roadshow is that the sites in question have no evident purpose other than providing subtitles that can be used in conjunction with illicitly downloaded movie files. If another purpose for using this type of file is found then this case could fail. This is yet another example of the MPAA trying to tighten the screws in Australia.

Original Submission