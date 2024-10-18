18/10/24/2317246 story
posted by chromas on Thursday October 25, @02:26PM
from the apt-get-safe-upgrade dept.
from the apt-get-safe-upgrade dept.
The Italian antitrust authority has announced a fine of 5M euro and 10M euro against Samsung and Apple respectively, because they forced upon the users of their mobile devices a number of system updates that significantly impaired the performance and the stability of the smartphones, pushing the owners to consider replacement or repair outside warranty coverage of the misbehaving items.
Apparently the two companies failed to underline that the security mentioned in the upgrades was relative to their own cash flow, by creating demand for new models.
It is a first for tech firms to be explicitly fined for the notorious practice called "planned obsolescence".
Also at Fast Company
Apple, Samsung Fined for Crippling Devices With Software Updates | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 25, @02:47PM
Can't we call it by a more proper name, like fraud?
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 25, @02:52PM (2 children)
-wing the iOS down.
When they were finally accused of crippling old devices, they explained that this was done so as to avoid drawing too much current from old batteries. While Apple said that the resulting undervoltage would shut down their devices, undervoltage can also _brick_ digital circuits.
That actually happened with the early prototypes of the Sony Ericsson XPeria Play android phones. There was a sign next to our flashing station that warned of the need for fully-charged batteries before flashing. I replaced the battery with a power supply that had a current meter on it, then determined that just after flashing, sometimes - but not always - the handsets would draw more current than the battery was capable of producing. The result of that was bricking.
For us, we could un-brick the device with a JTAG gadget, but that option is never available to end-users.
"Every time a bulbous dickhead helps the employers by running a job board for them, employers win." -- AC
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Alfred on Thursday October 25, @03:04PM (1 child)
Maybe it would be better to sustain performance for a shorter time. Maybe better to underclock for a longer time. Any modern chip supports dynamic clock speed adjustments. Are they capping the top clock speed? They should have some system settings for tweaking energy use vs performance since it is controlled by software anyhow.
I have a Ye Olde iPad that new could play movies for 10 hours, now I get about 5 or 6. That is what I expect for an olde battery.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by chewbacon on Thursday October 25, @03:15PM
A lot of these accusations from consumers is simply because consumers don't want to spend money. They already bought a $1000 phone so it should last forever (You could say iPhone XS is priced XSively). Battery going out so the phone slows down to prevent a failure? Buy a new battery. Nah, that costs money - let's blame the manufacturer for a battery that wears down after a couple years like batteries do!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday October 25, @02:57PM
Silly Italians, don't they know that old things should always be thrown away? Throwing old things away and buying new stuff is green, good for the planet, saves us money, and keeps us secure! They are doing us all a favor by disabling old stuff! You don't want to be some behind the times Luddite do you? You can't be too safe, I've got nothing to hide, think of the children, pollywannacracker! All praise our corporate overlords!
:P