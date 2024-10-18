from the because-exes-aren't-successes-(unless-they-return-0) dept.
People who need to make a good impression on dates or in job interviews should concentrate on communicating the hard work and effort behind their success, rather than just emphasising their talent, new research from Cass Business School has found.
In Impression (Mis) Management When Communicating Success, published in Basic and Applied Social Psychology, Dr. Janina Steinmetz investigated how people attribute their success on dates and job interviews, and whether these attributions were successful with their audiences.
She found—contrary to what many of us think—that success alone may not be enough to make a positive impression. Instead, she suggests that people should ensure they talk about the struggle behind their story to appear more likeable.
https://doi.org/10.1080/01973533.2018.1500289 (paywalled).
So...it's attractive to talk about our struggles with our ex's?
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Thursday October 25, @04:11PM
>>So...it's attractive to talk about our struggles with our ex's?
No. It is not a success, so it doesn't count.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @04:19PM
... your worth to people is the likelihood that you'll be able to persevere in solving their problems.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Thursday October 25, @04:24PM
Now I just need to actually GET a first date.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @04:36PM
Being rich and handsome helps. I don't speak from experience, but I have witnessed this phenomenon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 25, @04:38PM
First date with some chick who tells me how hard she has worked at whatever? I'm thinking that she's going to be an overly dependent clingy type woman. Job interview, and he/she is telling me how hard it was to get a cert, or degree, or whatever? Well hell - if it took all that effort to qualify for the job, how the hell you gonna perform at the job?
I don't want to hear how hard you worked to get to the here and now, I prefer to hear how hard you want to work with/for me in the future. Tell me your strengths and abilities, not your weaknesses.
Of course, I never hired a person based on likability. I hired them for their ability.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday October 25, @04:41PM (1 child)
To My date:
This date didn't come easy. I swiped 394 women on Tinder, 218 women on bumble, messaged 30 people on OkCupid, did 60 daily matches on Coffee Meets Bagel, and only got 6 matches. Of those 6, 4 never responded, 1 did initially respond, but then disappeared (presumably dead), and 1 progressed to the point of a date -- you!
All this has severely hurt my self esteem. I basically feel like shit stuck to your shoe.
But I'm a catch! Believe me! Please believe me...
Please.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 25, @04:47PM
Modern dating sucks balls. I got very lucky with finding my amazing wife there. Still seems better than marrying a bad match straight out of high school, like people did 30 years ago, though.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 25, @04:44PM
It's useless.
Everything is derived from totally abstract questions asked of undergraduate students imaginations of being hiring managers and on dates.
Actual hiring managers tend to have specific work they need done as the primary driver of candidate selection, which cannot even possibly factor into these hypothetical scenarios where they're asked to rate the statement "I would definitely share information implying I worked hard" on a scale of 1-7.
Always read the paper. Never read the press release. Always read the paper. Always read the methods. Always look at what's actually being evaluated.