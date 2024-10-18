from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOWUgioSvsE dept.
Smartphone makers are vomiting a torrent of new phones, and we're sick of it
As the dust settled on Huawei's Mate 20 event, we were left wondering about the death of the traditional release cycle for smartphones. The Chinese company unveiled three new phones in the shape of the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and the surprise Mate 20 X, all coming hot on the heels of the recently released Mate 20 Lite. This wave of new flagships comes just six months after Huawei unveiled the P20, P20 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate RS. Sifting through these phones to decipher the differences is a confusing exercise. Has anyone taken the time to figure out who each model is supposed to be for? It doesn't feel like it.
This new scattergun approach to smartphone release seems to be infecting much of the industry. And it's joined by a growing tendency to update phones more frequently, immediately rolling out incremental improvements that would have previously been held over for an annual event.
[...] LG has been releasing perplexingly small updates, going from LG V30 to V40 ThinQ, by way of the V30S ThinQ and V35 ThinQ, in just a year, during which it also found time to release the LG G7 ThinQ. [...] It's not just the expensive end of the market that's doing this — perhaps the worst offender over the last year is Motorola, now under Lenovo. We've seen the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z3, and the Motorola One.
[...] The idea that more options can have a detrimental impact on our ability to choose has been confirmed in lots of research over the last few years, but an interesting study published [DOI: 10.1016/j.jcps.2014.08.002] [DX] in the Journal of Consumer Psychology in 2016 tried to break it down further. This comprehensive study analyzed prior research and identified four key situations when less choice boosts sales.
by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @11:13AM
When there are too many choises people tend to not choose anything, or choose the option most similar to what they currently have. I see this with clients and friends when it comes to phones and computers.
by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 25, @11:18AM
Speak for yourselves. I prefer lots of choices. It means a higher likelihood of finding something that more closely fits my needs/desires. Since most of the crap they've been putting out is geared for idiots who prefer shiny over useful, this is kind of a big deal to me.
by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @11:45AM
Yet no vendor has, as of yet, shipped one with an integral a fishing rod.
I don't have time to research phones, I want tough and cheap which means available cases are more important than the phone. And I liked the recently announced palm [soylentnews.org] for emergency contact only personal phone but would wait for a cheaper Chinese copy.
Talking of geared to idiots, why can't they give us a phone with decent light, sound and distance meters with thermal imaging built right in. A multitool is more useful to 90% of men than location functionality directing them to the nearest soy latte store.
by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @11:53AM
... they all seem the same to me. Too big, too expensive, lots of pointless features.
I just want a fairly small phone with decent memory, battery, and reasonable things like nfc. I don't need 5 cameras or a phone so big I can't use it with one hand.
by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday October 25, @12:05PM
It takes a lot of room to cram in all of those useless features.