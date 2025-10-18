As the number of hacks and security breaches rapidly climbs, scientists say there may be a way to make a truly unhackable network by using the laws of quantum physics.

To explore the concept, scientists are creating a network in the Chicago area that taps the principles of quantum physics to send information. Such a link could one day form the basis for a truly secure network, which would have wide-ranging impact on communications, computing and national security. The federal government estimates that malicious cyber activity cost the U.S. economy between $57 billion and $109 billion in 2016.

The quantum network, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), will stretch between the DOE's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Acceleratory Laboratory, a connection that is expected to be among the longest in the world to send secure information using quantum physics. The experiment will "teleport" information across a 30-mile distance, as particles change their quantum states instantaneously rather than traveling between two points.