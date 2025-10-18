from the security-through-novelty dept.
From the University of Chicago:
As the number of hacks and security breaches rapidly climbs, scientists say there may be a way to make a truly unhackable network by using the laws of quantum physics.
To explore the concept, scientists are creating a network in the Chicago area that taps the principles of quantum physics to send information. Such a link could one day form the basis for a truly secure network, which would have wide-ranging impact on communications, computing and national security. The federal government estimates that malicious cyber activity cost the U.S. economy between $57 billion and $109 billion in 2016.
The quantum network, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), will stretch between the DOE's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Acceleratory Laboratory, a connection that is expected to be among the longest in the world to send secure information using quantum physics. The experiment will "teleport" information across a 30-mile distance, as particles change their quantum states instantaneously rather than traveling between two points.
Phoenix666: Ansibles, here we come? takyon: No. :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @08:11PM (1 child)
Put your thoughts in the comment section, along with the rest of the dregs.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 25, @09:03PM
I got to bash FTL communications before you did, because I am FTL.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @08:23PM (4 children)
I would imagine that "change their quantum states instantaneously" really means "at the speed of light" so there will not be any faster than light comms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @08:59PM (2 children)
IIRC the change is instant but can't be used for FTL communication because you still need to communicate classical information to take advantage of it.
I know nothing about the subject, don't believe a word I say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @09:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @09:40PM
