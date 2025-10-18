from the Fontuseer-vs-a-water-truck dept.
Water Abundance Xprize's $1.5M winner shows how to source fresh water from the air
The goal of the program was to collect "a minimum of 2,000 liters of water per day from the atmosphere using 100 percent renewable energy, at a cost of no more than 2 cents per liter." No simple task! In fact, I would have guessed it was an impossible one.
But many teams made the attempt anyway, and with a variety of approaches at that. For instance, the runner-up and $150K prize winner, Hawaii's JMCC Wing, combined a large, super-efficient wind turbine with a commercial condenser unit.
The winner was Skysource/Skywater Alliance, which has already deployed many of its units abroad (and, apparently, at Miranda Kerr's house). They can run off the grid or alternative power sources, and use an extremely efficient adiabatic distillation method. The one for the contest was a new prototype they call Wood-to-Energy Deployed Emergency Water, or WEDEW. It's cheaper and more efficient than desalination, and doesn't require the presence of nearby water sources or rain. Skywater boxes, which range from somewhat smaller to rather larger than a refrigerator, can produce up to 300 gallons per day; that's about 1135 liters, so two of them would meet the contest's requirements if the cost was low enough and it was running on renewables.
Xprize release. Also at Popular Mechanics and Engadget.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @09:48PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @09:49PM (4 children)
When I was near Hilo (Big Island, wet side) a few years ago, it rained every day. Stayed with friends and their water (all except drinking) was collected rain water--no need for any fancy devices, just pipe the roof gutters to a large tank.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 25, @09:59PM (3 children)
People in the Moroccan mountains get a lot of water from nets which passively collect fog
https://www.google.com/search?q=morocco+water+nets [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @10:12PM (2 children)
It is important to note that fog is liquid water, suspended in the air as an aerosol. It is not water vapour, which means it doesn't have the thermodynamics problem that condensing water vapour has.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @10:14PM (1 child)
Fog is a gas. Glass is a solid. Fuck you liquidistas who try to put the "liquid" label on everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @10:31PM
No, fog is not a gas [wikipedia.org]. "Fog is a visible aerosol consisting of minute water droplets or ice crystals suspended in the air at or near the Earth's surface."
Water vapour is transparent to visible light. You cannot see water vapour. You can see fog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @10:29PM (3 children)
Fontus: the sequel. Burning half a million dollars wasn't good enough, so now let's burn one and a half million dollars.
The thermodynamics of water have been well understood for over a century. There is no getting around the fact that in order to condense water vapour into liquid water, you need to remove a massive amount of thermal energy from that water, about 2.2MJ / kg.
This is fairly easy to demonstrate with simple household items: put 1kg of water in a kettle and turn it on. Wait for the water to start boiling. Now measure how long it takes for all that water in the kettle to vaporize. A typical household kettle might put energy in the water at a rate of about 1kW, so it will take a bit more than 30 minutes to boil that 1kg of water dry.
Condensing that water means taking all that energy out. This is basically heat pump. The carnot cycle establishes a lower bound on how much work (energy) is required to produce a given temperature differential. In practice we just need to look at what kind of efficiencies commercial heat pumps achieve to get a feel for what's possible (a good heat pump may get a coefficient of performance around 2-3 under ideal conditions). You can buy machines to do this. They are called dehumidifiers.
There's the secondary issue that the water that comes out of dehumidifiers is dangerous to drink, which is why they all have warning labels on them that say "don't drink the water from this machine".
Bull shit. Reverse osmosis will blow any water condensation scheme out of the park in efficiency. It's not going head to head with the laws of thermodynamics. And it has a secondary benefit that the water from reverse osmosis is actually safe to drink!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 25, @10:53PM (1 child)
You are mostly correct, but reverse osmosis / desal requires having water to start with.
If you have no water, condensation is always gonna yield better efficiency.
And if it takes a football field of solar panels and/or a few turbines to get the energy to run the inefficient system which yields 2m3 of water, then someone's gotta decide whether it's worth it, or whether they should maybe move to a place their gods designed as human-livable.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday October 25, @11:07PM
Not so sure we should trust what the gods say is livable, they told the Israelis to leave the Nile for the desert and didn't let them know if they kept walking they would have found the Tigris/Euphrates.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 2) by Absolutely.Geek on Thursday October 25, @10:58PM
You can drink RO water but I wouldn't recommend it for any length of time; unless you re-mineralise it; else it can strip you body of necessary trace elements....luckily this is a fairly easy process.
Don't trust the police or the government - Shihad: My mind's sedate.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday October 25, @11:17PM
The text "extremely efficient adiabatic distillation method" in TFS is linked to http://www.skysource.org/faq/ [skysource.org] -- and the only thing that says about said distillation method is that it's being used.
Not really as informative as I had hoped.