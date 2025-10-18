18/10/25/2112259 story
posted by chromas on Thursday October 25, @11:12PM
from the drop-a-Skywater-in-it dept.
from the drop-a-Skywater-in-it dept.
For more than a month now, a European orbiter circling Mars has been watching a long, plume-like cloud on the Red Planet.
The cloud has remained in place over a mountain called Arsia Mons near the Martian equator since Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the European Space Agency (ESA). But that location is just a coincidence, the agency adds. No volcanic process is producing the cloud — the volcano hasn't been active in about 50 million years, scientists believe.
What are those rascally Martians up to?
There's a Strange Cloud on Mars Right Now, and It's Just Hanging Around | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @11:22PM (1 child)
It is not a cloud because it is nowhere near the Earth's surface. So what you're seeing is obviously a large patch of yeast or possibly a herd of white rats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @12:14AM
It's Trump's hair. Go Space Force! :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 25, @11:28PM
I thought I'd been clever by putting my evil underground volcanic lair on another planet. But a minion let the hero-killing boiler overheat!
Minions, retreat! Back to the inside of the moon!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 25, @11:50PM (1 child)
They finally rescinded that law keeping $WrongColor folks in line, and everybody is lighting up.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 26, @12:39AM
Canada is going from the Red Leaf to the Green Leaf, so they're getting one-upped by Martians changing the unforgiving reputation of the Red Planet ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @12:11AM
I find that really hard to swallow. It's right next to one of the 3 big (ex?) volcanos. They don't know what's causing it, yet say being near an extinct volcano is a coincidence. And 50 million years is not that long of time, relative speaking. While the composition of the cloud is probably not volcanic fumes, it's possible volcanic warming is melting or dislodging water vapor.