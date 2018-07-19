from the choices dept.
A few weeks ago during a time-sensitive 350GB file transfer, Windows 10 rebooted without warning. When the OS restarted I was greeted with an infuriating blue screen that had become all too familiar. No, not that infuriating blue screen. The one that declares "Working On Updates." It was, as they say, the last straw. After two decades of relying on Windows I finally decided it was time for the nuclear option.
[...] My surprises began with the speed of Ubuntu's installation. It took literally four minutes from start to finish, including selecting my region, a username and a WiFi network to download updates in the background. Four minutes you guys! That's extraction, installation, setup. Within four minutes I was ready to log in and get to work.
Beyond that, no additional drivers were needed. Ubuntu properly detected all of my XPS 13 hardware including WiFi adapter and the gorgeous 4K touchscreen. Function keys, touchpad, webcam, yep. On my first visit to the Gnome-based desktop environment, I even noticed that font scaling was set to 200% to compensate for the display's high resolution. And there was a "nightlight" option for reducing blue light in darker environments? Awesome!
Bonus points: on first boot, Ubuntu presents a screen to opt out of data collection.
Another in a long line of such stories, but it's in a mainstream publication and it sounds like some distros of linux are finally reaching the threshhold for ease-of-use for normies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @06:01AM (4 children)
Look, I get it. The main message is "Ditching Windows".
However, this sort of story always just makes me shake my head, because to me, what's actually interesting is whether or not you've ditched proprietary, black-box, unimprovable software. And, guess what? Linux just doesn't let you do that!
Ultimately, there's always undocumented hardware that requires binary blobs. I just hate it.
In practical terms, what this means is that you can't hone the system that you want, because someone, somewhere, is always going to break it behind your back, or you won't be able to port your setup easily to some other system. You're locked in just the same.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Friday October 26, @06:08AM (1 child)
I've been on Ubuntu since around ver 8 now. Had ups and downs with some drivers and hardware, but overall really good experience. The latest versions really are as the author points out slick and quick. If you know the terminal, it's even better, if not, it's no longer the extreme learning curve.
Unlike negative nancy that I'm replying to, I say have a go with it. You'll probably be pleasantly surprised. As more and more business apps transition to this magic could and browser interface, the "software gap" between windows and whatever flavor of OS you choose will only lessen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @06:32AM
He cannot just be dismissed as a negative nancy, though, because he's right. Proprietary software is dangerous and unjust, and only Free Software advocates seem to truly understand this. The ideal system does not contain any proprietary software whatsoever, and people need to be clear about this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @06:13AM
If you don't want to get hacked, don't connect it to the internet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @06:18AM
I've been using Ubuntu as my primary OS on the laptop since Feb 2017. It is at the point where things just work. It's not as refined or nice in some ways as Windows but if that is the price to pay then it's cheap.
Multimonitor through DVI works. It detected my scanner and the software is fine - thanks HP Officejet 2620. Openoffice works. The OS is different to use but not as different as using say a mac.
Other than games I don't miss windows. I'll never use Windows for a primary OS again. My family now uses Ubuntu.
Hone the system? Yeah. That's what I thought. I have the capacity to do it but really can't be stuffed.