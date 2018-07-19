A few weeks ago during a time-sensitive 350GB file transfer, Windows 10 rebooted without warning. When the OS restarted I was greeted with an infuriating blue screen that had become all too familiar. No, not that infuriating blue screen. The one that declares "Working On Updates." It was, as they say, the last straw. After two decades of relying on Windows I finally decided it was time for the nuclear option.

[...] My surprises began with the speed of Ubuntu's installation. It took literally four minutes from start to finish, including selecting my region, a username and a WiFi network to download updates in the background. Four minutes you guys! That's extraction, installation, setup. Within four minutes I was ready to log in and get to work.

Beyond that, no additional drivers were needed. Ubuntu properly detected all of my XPS 13 hardware including WiFi adapter and the gorgeous 4K touchscreen. Function keys, touchpad, webcam, yep. On my first visit to the Gnome-based desktop environment, I even noticed that font scaling was set to 200% to compensate for the display's high resolution. And there was a "nightlight" option for reducing blue light in darker environments? Awesome!

Bonus points: on first boot, Ubuntu presents a screen to opt out of data collection.