New Species of 'Missing Link' Between Dinosaurs and Birds Identified

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

[...] researchers at The University of Manchester have identified a new species of Archaeopteryx that is closer to modern birds in evolutionary terms.
Specimen number eight is the youngest of all the 12 known specimens by approximately half a million years. This age difference in comparison to the other specimens is a key factor in describing it as a new species.

Dr. Nudds explains: "By digitally dissecting the fossil we found that this specimen differed from all of the others. It possessed skeletal adaptations which would have resulted in much more efficient flight. In a nutshell we have discovered what Archaeopteryx lithographica evolved into—i.e. a more advanced bird, better adapted to flying—and we have described this as a new species of Archaeopteryx."

The more recent fossil was half a million years younger, but it's unknown if that entire timespan was required to evolve the new features.

Martin Kundrát et al. The first specimen of Archaeopteryx from the Upper Jurassic Mörnsheim Formation of Germany, Historical Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1080/08912963.2018.1518443

