NYT: Chinese and Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on Trump's iPhone calls
Chinese and Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on personal phone calls President Trump makes on his iPhones, one of which is no different from the smartphone millions of other people use. The US president's casual approach to electronic security has several current and former officials so frustrated they leaked the details to The New York Times, which reported on the phone interceptions Wednesday evening.
Trump, Wednesday's article reported, has two official iPhones that have been altered by the National Security Agency to limit the types of hacks they're susceptible to. The president has a third iPhone with no modifications that he uses as a personal device, because unlike the official iPhones, he can store personal contacts on it. What's more, while Trump is supposed to swap out his two official phones every 30 days for new ones, he rarely does. Trump did agree to give up his Android phone, which most security experts believe is more vulnerable than Apple's iOS, and Trump has also agreed to the more cumbersome arrangement of having the two official iPhones. One is for Twitter and other apps, while the other handles calls.
Still, when Trump uses the cell phones to call friends, Chinese spies often listen in hopes of gaining insights about how to influence him on the long-simmering issue of trade. Russian spies also routinely eavesdrop on Trump's calls, although the Russian spies don't appear to be running as sophisticated an influence campaign as their Chinese counterparts. Aides have repeatedly warned the president that cell phone calls are especially susceptible to monitoring by adversaries. The aides have pressured him to use landlines instead, but he has refused to give up his devices.
[...] Wednesday's article contrasts Trump's approach to cell phone security with his predecessor. During his second term as president, according to Wednesday's report, Barack Obama used an iPhone, but it couldn't make calls and could receive email only from a special address given to a select group of staff members and close contacts. The iPhone had no camera or microphone and couldn't be used to download apps at will. Texting wasn't permitted because there was no way to collect and store messages as required by the Presidential Records Act. Often, when Obama needed a cell phone, he used one belonging to an aide.
Trump, on the other hand, has insisted on having a more capable device. The president typically uses his mobile phones when he doesn't want a call to be routed through the White House switchboard and logged for aides to see.
This has been dismissed and diminished by the White House. They claim Trump does not read his daily security briefings so he is incapable of exposing too many secrets.
#LowStandards
Also dismissed by China [scmp.com]
Initially, no one ever admits to their participation. Eventually some people/companies/governments do admit some culpability when presented with indisputable proof. Saudi Arabia is still nudging itself towards a full confession (currently it has progressed to "it was premeditated, but the prince did not know about it ... really, he didn't know ... not at all ... fake news").
is that consumer telecomunications in the U.S. is insecure. Who knew?
The bigger question, is why isn't the modified kernel provided by the NSA, available to all Americans? If you're going to bitch about remote end security, isn't fixing that a matter of just duplicating the local end security? And isn't that software produced by a public institution?
Hmm... Oh, right, this article was supposed to be about meany Trump, and how his opsec sucks. Of course his opsec wouldn't be an issue if carriers observed the 4th, and didn't implement all that intentional leakage native to all of the respective communications architectures on these products.
IOW, we knew what this problem was going to be like 20 years ago, and nobody listened to the seceng people. But somehow it is supposed to be dramatic that security is this bad? Well actually no.. It isn't a security problem, it is a constitutional law problem, was then, is now. The software wouldn't be this way if the carriers weren't involved in a million instances of felony computer intrusion every day.
Let's assume that the NSA patch was available to the public. All you had to do was navigate to a website and it would install on your device.
Would you do it?
so how is this done? honestly, I don't know.
is someone intercepting the signal? --- I mean physically following him around, and monitoring all electromagnetic waves coming from the group.
did someone install an evil app on the phone, and then the evil app sends data via the internet?
is the audio being sent over the internet, and intercepted there?
Another Fake hit piece from the Failing and Corrupt @nytimes [twitter.com]. I have only one seldom used government cell phone. Not 2!! I prefer to take a Hard Line. With Malcolm Turnbull (bye Felicia!), with Justin from Canada, with many people. Many photos of me with Hard Line phone!!! pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji [t.co] pic.twitter.com/siwhrfT7FE [t.co]
Sent from my iPhone
I am surprised, sir, that you didn't make mention of your clear denial of the story on Twitter [twimg.com].
