from the easy-as-pi(e) dept.
The Japanese company MechaTracks has announced a 4G LTE add-on board (commonly called a HAT) for the Raspberry Pi called 4GPi. The 4GPi is the first commercially produced add-on board which offers CAT4 LTE connectivity for the Raspberry Pi, with 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds. Other existing solutions are bandwidth limited, or are adapters for LTE modems used in laptops, with smaller antenna connectors.
MechaTracks notes that driver support for the 4GPi add-on board is available for Raspbian, the Raspberry Pi specific variant of Debian. Additionally, the 4GPi includes extension pins for the Raspberry Pi GPIO connector, making it possible to use in conjunction with other HATs. The add-on is compatible with any Raspberry Pi model which has a 40-pin GPIO header. Presently, this includes the Pi 1 A+ and B+, Pi 2 Model B, Pi 3 Model B and B+, as well as the Pi Zero and Zero W.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/new-lte-modem-add-on-board-for-raspberry-pi-eases-iot-deployments/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @04:42PM
Yeah, just what we need, to make it EASIER to deploy IoT crap. Maybe it should be sold locked out until the developer can demonstrate that he isn't a complete security fuckup before it is allowed to be unlocked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @04:45PM
At over $220 USD for one, just no thanks. I can get a cheapo cellphone for under $50 and use that with the Pi.