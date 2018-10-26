Nurdles are small pellets of plastic that are created as a precursor for the making of a wide variety of plastic products. They have been travelling across the oceans for decades after shipping accidents drop them into the sea. While the ocean has millions of nurdles from shipping accidents, a recent spill from near the South African city of Durban saw over a billion nurdles dumped into the ocean. Due to nurdles having a distinct chemical fingerprint they can be traced to the place of origin. The University of Western Australia (UWA) has called for volunteers to help clear nurdles from Australian beaches.

