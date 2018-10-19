from the Come-out-come-out-wherever-you-are dept.
The United Kingdom told Ecuador in August that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited if he left the country's London embassy, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, Ecuador's top government attorney said on Thursday.
[...] Salvador said Ecuador passed on the UK's response to Assange's lawyers, but noted that if Assange stayed in the embassy Ecuador would put new conditions on his stay. "Mr. Assange had a choice between turning himself in to British authorities with those assurances, or staying in the embassy of Ecuador, but given that the asylum had lasted six years with no signs of immediate resolution we were going to place certain rules." Salvador said at a news conference.
[...] The relationship between Assange and Ecuador has grown increasingly tense in the past year. Assange filed a lawsuit in an Ecuadorean court last week claiming the new asylum terms, which require him to pay for medical bills and telephone calls and to clean up after his pet cat, violate his rights.
Julian Assange Sues Ecuador for "Violating His Fundamental Rights".
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday October 26, @09:34PM (3 children)
Is he just going to stay there forever? Is he paying any rent? If not, can I just move into some embassy? It's probably nicer than my house.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Friday October 26, @09:53PM (2 children)
imo this is mostly about Assange trying to stay relevant, but
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Sulla on Friday October 26, @10:10PM (1 child)
Is the cat bit some fake news to make Assange seem less credible? If he isn't cleaning up after his cat he sounds like a world class ass.
hrr im mad that you are allowing me to stay here for free so I don't get jailed/killed and you won't provide me someone to pick up after my cat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:41PM
I vote fake smear to make him look even worse.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 26, @10:09PM (1 child)
"Properly" could still include extradition.
TFA also says he'd still be up for six months in prison for violating his bail conditions.. were those charges later withdrawn?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 26, @10:31PM
At least not in the states I know about.
However, Sweden is a completely different country with a completely different legal tradition.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:14PM (2 children)
Excellent rhetorical construction:
In the face of mounting threats, the working class must defend Julian Assange [wsws.org]:
Hmm. I'm certain that the UK would never lie or mislead.... I guess the USA will just have to let him get away....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:15PM (1 child)
Citing a "source" that amounts to one persons blog doesn't hold much water. That post doesn't contain a single reference, not one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:34PM
Where may I find the sources cited for the Reuters article?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:26PM
We were just joking.. off to jail you go.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 26, @10:28PM (3 children)
"It would be helpful to _all_ concerned."
Cats are very tidy creatures. That's why they often know how to use litter boxes from the very start, as young kittens - two of my kittens did, but not all of them.
Really, if he doesn't tend to his cat, some animal rights group should be suing Assange.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:35PM
some animal rights group should be suing Assange
Yep I am 100% sure that cat is totally abused. I can totally read the dudes mind about what he is doing! Get a grip dude.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday October 26, @10:49PM (1 child)
It has nothing to do with being "tidy" and everything to do with the texture of the material in the litter box.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 26, @11:17PM
I think it's more about the smell:
https://www.livescience.com/33147-why-do-cats-bury-their-poop.html [livescience.com]
If you fail to clean the litter box regularly, there will be a strong odor. That will agitate or confuse the cat and they may end up pooping somewhere you don't want them to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:32PM
Why do the Ecuadorians continue to besmirtch this poor cat's reputation? PETA should launch an investigation to determine whether it is actually Assange who is peeing on the oriental rugs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday October 26, @10:39PM
Now, has the United States gone on record that under no circumstances would they try an extraordinary rendition on Mr. Assange? As much as I love my country, we opened the door on such a question having to be asked.
(Which has nothing to do with the lawsuit, which I don't have tremendous opinion about other than it makes me wonder if Ecuador really knew what it was biting off because England doesn't recognize diplomatic asylum.) If England isn't worried about extradition to either Sweden or the U.S. (if Sweden dropped the charges how could they extradite?) the easiest way out for them would be for the Queen to guarantee Assange royal pardon in exchange for his coming out. He pleads guilty to jumping bail, he's pardoned, everybody moves on.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday October 26, @10:40PM
Right?