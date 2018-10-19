Stories
UK Said Assange Would Not be Extradited If He Leaves Embassy Refuge

posted by martyb on Friday October 26, @09:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the Come-out-come-out-wherever-you-are dept.
News

Fluffeh writes:

The United Kingdom told Ecuador in August that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited if he left the country's London embassy, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, Ecuador's top government attorney said on Thursday.

[...] Salvador said Ecuador passed on the UK's response to Assange's lawyers, but noted that if Assange stayed in the embassy Ecuador would put new conditions on his stay. "Mr. Assange had a choice between turning himself in to British authorities with those assurances, or staying in the embassy of Ecuador, but given that the asylum had lasted six years with no signs of immediate resolution we were going to place certain rules." Salvador said at a news conference.

[...] The relationship between Assange and Ecuador has grown increasingly tense in the past year. Assange filed a lawsuit in an Ecuadorean court last week claiming the new asylum terms, which require him to pay for medical bills and telephone calls and to clean up after his pet cat, violate his rights.

Previously:
Julian Assange Sues Ecuador for "Violating His Fundamental Rights".

Original Submission


Related Stories

Julian Assange Sues Ecuador for "Violating His Fundamental Rights" 33 comments

takyon writes:

Julian Assange Says He's Suing Ecuador for 'Violating His Fundamental Rights'

Julian Assange announced on Friday that he was suing the Ecuadorean government for "violating his fundamental rights," claiming that his longtime hosts at the country's embassy in London are limiting his contact with the outside world and censoring his speech.

His legal team in the matter, led by the former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, revealed the suit at a news conference in Quito, where the lawsuit was filed. The action aims to prevent strict new rules governing Mr. Assange's visitors and online activity from taking effect.

The policies were laid out in a nine-page memo that was published by a news site this month. (They include directives to clean his bathroom and look after his cat.)

Clean up your room and brush your teeth before you go to bed.

Also at Reuters, CNN, and USA Today.

Previously: Julian Assange has His Internet Access Cut Off by Ecuador
Ecuador Spent $5 Million Protecting and Spying on Julian Assange
Ecuador Reportedly Almost Ready to Hand Julian Assange Over to UK Authorities
Associated Press Publishes Supposedly Leaked WikiLeaks Documents
The Guardian: Russian Diplomats Planned to Sneak Julian Assange Out of the UK

Original Submission

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Friday October 26, @09:34PM (3 children)

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 26, @09:34PM (#754244) Journal

    Is he just going to stay there forever? Is he paying any rent? If not, can I just move into some embassy? It's probably nicer than my house.

    • (Score: 2) by beckett on Friday October 26, @09:53PM (2 children)

      by beckett (1115) on Friday October 26, @09:53PM (#754254)
      You can also look at it as ~6 years of house arrest for a gadfly. at least he had a cat to keep him company.

      imo this is mostly about Assange trying to stay relevant, but

      • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by Sulla on Friday October 26, @10:10PM (1 child)

        by Sulla (5173) on Friday October 26, @10:10PM (#754263) Journal

        Is the cat bit some fake news to make Assange seem less credible? If he isn't cleaning up after his cat he sounds like a world class ass.

        hrr im mad that you are allowing me to stay here for free so I don't get jailed/killed and you won't provide me someone to pick up after my cat.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:41PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:41PM (#754284)

          I vote fake smear to make him look even worse.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 26, @10:09PM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday October 26, @10:09PM (#754261)

    It was unclear if the UK’s assurances were still valid. Assange’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office referred to Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan’s June statement that Assange would be treated “humanely and properly” if he left the embassy.

    "Properly" could still include extradition.

    TFA also says he'd still be up for six months in prison for violating his bail conditions.. were those charges later withdrawn?

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:14PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:14PM (#754269)

    Excellent rhetorical construction:

    which require him... to clean up after his pet cat, violate his rights.

    In the face of mounting threats, the working class must defend Julian Assange [wsws.org]:

    The US and British media have picked up on this theme, portraying the restrictions imposed by the Ecuadorian government as trivial matters such as laundry and cleaning up after a pet cat. In reality, Assange had been subjected for more than five months, beginning on March 28, to conditions more onerous than those imposed on prisoners condemned to solitary confinement in maximum security lockups.

    In an attempt to silence the WikiLeaks editor and prevent him from making any comment on world political developments, Ecuadorian authorities cut off all of his communications and visits, outside of his lawyers, preventing him from communicating even with his own children and parents.

    This total isolation came on top of confinement inside the small embassy, without access to direct sunlight, for over six years. The clear intention is to break Assange and force him out.

    ...The government of Lenín Moreno, which, in sync with other Latin American regimes identified with the so-called “Pink Tide” and “Bolivarian Revolution,” has turned sharply to the right. Its principal concern appears to be cementing a rapprochement with US imperialism, which is demanding Assange’s head as the price of admission.

    This was spelled out bluntly a week ago in a bipartisan letter to Moreno drafted by Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a senior Republican on the House Foreign Relations Committee and its former chairperson, and Eliot Engel, the panel’s ranking Democrat. The two affirmed that Congress was “eager to move forward in collaborating with your government,” but that the precondition was resolving “the status of Julian Assange.”

    Assange, the letter continued, is “a dangerous criminal and a threat to global security, and he should be brought to justice.” It concluded that “it will be very difficult for the United States to advance our bilateral relationship until Mr. Assange is handed over to the proper authorities.”

    Yankee imperialism has delivered its marching orders, and by every indication Lenín Moreno is falling into line.

    Hmm. I'm certain that the UK would never lie or mislead.... I guess the USA will just have to let him get away....

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:15PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:15PM (#754292)

      Citing a "source" that amounts to one persons blog doesn't hold much water. That post doesn't contain a single reference, not one.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:34PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @11:34PM (#754295)

        Where may I find the sources cited for the Reuters article?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:26PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:26PM (#754274)

    We were just joking.. off to jail you go.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 26, @10:28PM (3 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Friday October 26, @10:28PM (#754277) Homepage Journal

    "It would be helpful to _all_ concerned."

    Cats are very tidy creatures. That's why they often know how to use litter boxes from the very start, as young kittens - two of my kittens did, but not all of them.

    Really, if he doesn't tend to his cat, some animal rights group should be suing Assange.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:35PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:35PM (#754280)

      some animal rights group should be suing Assange
      Yep I am 100% sure that cat is totally abused. I can totally read the dudes mind about what he is doing! Get a grip dude.

    • (Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday October 26, @10:49PM (1 child)

      by NewNic (6420) on Friday October 26, @10:49PM (#754286) Journal

      It has nothing to do with being "tidy" and everything to do with the texture of the material in the litter box.

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 26, @11:17PM

        by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday October 26, @11:17PM (#754293) Journal

        I think it's more about the smell:

        https://www.livescience.com/33147-why-do-cats-bury-their-poop.html [livescience.com]

        The act of meticulously burying their waste stems from cats' long history of using urine and feces to mark their territory. Cat poop may all smell the same to us, but cats can tell their waste apart from another's thanks to unique chemical scent markers called pheromones, which are present in their urine and feces.

        In the wild, dominant cats including those of the Panthera genus, such as lions, tigers, leopards and jaguars that are competing for territory often do not bury their excrement as a way of signaling that they want to claim a particular area. Smaller, weaker or more submissive wild cats bury their feces as a way of ensuring that dominant cats do not feel challenged.

        Wild cats will also hide their waste to avoid attracting unwanted attention from predators to themselves or their nest of kittens. Domesticated indoor cats (Felis catus) harbor the same strong, self-protecting instincts. Even though there are no predators in your home, your cat may not be so sure, and will bury its waste just in case.

        Your cat's careful burying habits are also Fluffy's way of saying that she recognizes you as the dominant "cat" of the house.

        "In an undisturbed home, all domestic cats see themselves as subordinates of their human owners, so under normal circumstances, all domestic cats use litter trays or bury their feces in the garden," zoologist and ethologist Desmond Morris writes in his book, "Catlore."

        If you fail to clean the litter box regularly, there will be a strong odor. That will agitate or confuse the cat and they may end up pooping somewhere you don't want them to.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @10:32PM (#754279)

    Why do the Ecuadorians continue to besmirtch this poor cat's reputation? PETA should launch an investigation to determine whether it is actually Assange who is peeing on the oriental rugs.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday October 26, @10:39PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday October 26, @10:39PM (#754281)

    Now, has the United States gone on record that under no circumstances would they try an extraordinary rendition on Mr. Assange? As much as I love my country, we opened the door on such a question having to be asked.

    (Which has nothing to do with the lawsuit, which I don't have tremendous opinion about other than it makes me wonder if Ecuador really knew what it was biting off because England doesn't recognize diplomatic asylum.) If England isn't worried about extradition to either Sweden or the U.S. (if Sweden dropped the charges how could they extradite?) the easiest way out for them would be for the Queen to guarantee Assange royal pardon in exchange for his coming out. He pleads guilty to jumping bail, he's pardoned, everybody moves on.

  • (Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday October 26, @10:40PM

    by Entropy (4228) on Friday October 26, @10:40PM (#754282)

    Right?

