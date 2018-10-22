from the more-original...than-what? dept.
Netflix to raise $2 billion in debt to fund more original content
Netflix’s commitment to growing its original content collection will see the company again returning to debt markets to raise more financing, the company announced today. According a release published to its investors site, Netflix says it plans to raise $2 billion to help fund new content, including “content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.”
[...] “We recognize we are making huge cash investments in content, and we want to assure our investors that we have the same high confidence in the underlying economics as our cash investments in the past. These investments we see as very likely to help us to keep our revenue and operating profits growing for a very long time ahead,” the letter to shareholders read.
Netflix also pointed to the increasing competition in the industry as one of the reasons why original content investment was so critical, adding that it didn’t only compete with linear TV, YouTube, gaming, social media, DVDs and pay-per-view, but with a number of new and upcoming streaming services, as well.
“Content companies such as WarnerMedia and Disney/Fox are moving to self-distribute their own content; tech firms like Apple, Amazon and others are investing in premium content to enhance their distribution platforms,” the letter also stated. “Amid these massive competitors on both sides, plus traditional media firms, our job is to make Netflix stand out so that when consumers have free time, they choose to spend it with our service,” it had said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 26, @08:00PM (1 child)
Surely, if your model were sustainable, then you'd be using your real cash flow to fund future projects.
They are hoping that new content will grow in their real cash flow, but why would it?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday October 26, @08:06PM
Very inclined to agree. Yeah, my first thought when I sign on to Netflix is definitely not "wow, there's not enough Netflix originals, I'd recommend this project to my friends if there was another reboot of an old show here."
But there's another way to look at it.
If netflix ever wants to "retire" from growth, and just suck on the teat of subscriptions they currently have, not paying any license fees at all could be really effective. And if you think of it like the scumbag accountants at my employer who make us track every detail of every project we work on, it increases the par value of the stock to increase the amount of held assets.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 26, @08:03PM (1 child)
Not that Netflix isn't offering new equity to Wall Street, they're offering bonds.
Yields on bonds have been going up for a month or so while the market has been plummeting. I expect part of this is a feedback loop - when one goes up, the other goes done, when the investors see that stock is already going down they'll sell their stock then buy bonds with the proceeds, thereby accelerating the feedback loop.
One of the amendments to the US Constitution stipulates that Federal debt "will not be questioned". That Amendment was enacted after the civil war to head off the possibility that the South could regain control of Congress then pass legislation to default on the debt. The southerners really did want to do that because after their economy had already been wrecked by the war they were being taxed to pay off the bonds that were sold to wreck the south's economy.
If the US Federal Government defaults on its Treasury Bonds, you're already going to have far worse problems to deal with. So go right ahead, finance Trump's tax cut for the rich and buy some T-Bills!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday October 26, @08:10PM
Yeah, that's a great investment strategy, counting on Trump to not do an incredibly stupid, unconstitutional thing he already publicly suggested doing. I can see no risks to that strategy.