World's First Biobricks Grown from Human Urine

posted by martyb on Saturday October 27, @12:45AM
from the helping-your-local-pub-or-bar-build-their-business dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The world's first bio-brick grown from human urine has been unveiled by University of Cape Town (UCT) master's student in civil engineering Suzanne Lambert, signalling an innovative paradigm shift in waste recovery.

The bio-bricks are created through a natural process called microbial carbonate precipitation. It's not unlike the way seashells are formed, said Lambert's supervisor Dr. Dyllon Randall, a senior lecturer in water quality engineering.

In this case, loose sand is colonised with bacteria that produce urease. An enzyme, the urease breaks down the urea in urine while producing calcium carbonate through a complex chemical reaction. This cements the sand into any shape, whether it's a solid column, or now, for the first time, a rectangular building brick.

If you're been looking for more uses for pee, you're in luck.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @12:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @12:49AM (#754312)

    The Golden One

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 27, @01:03AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday October 27, @01:03AM (#754315)

    does it work with cat wee [soylentnews.org]?

    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday October 27, @01:09AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Saturday October 27, @01:09AM (#754316)

    Replace that loose sand with ground up kidney stones and it will be a true bio-brick.
    I sense there just has to be a market segment for "organic free range houses"

    (grin)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @01:12AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @01:12AM (#754318)

      I was thinking more in terms of a community barn raising -- y'all are invited to my beer blast but I need to save your piss to make the barn foundation material.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 27, @01:10AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday October 27, @01:10AM (#754317) Journal

    Pee colony

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 27, @01:12AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Saturday October 27, @01:12AM (#754319)

    A house built out of pee in that 3-4 weeks of San Diego summers where it's over 100 degrees for 3 weeks in a row.

    / bad enough keeping the cat litter box clean then
    // come home from my aerobics class and "Damn cat, you took a piss didn't you!"
    /// this isn't fark, three slashies isn't a requirement

    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
