Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 packs up to 10GB of RAM and a stunning 93% screen-to-body ratio
Following a tease by the company's president back in August, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has now officially announced its next all-screen monster handset, the Mi Mix 3.
Boasting a FHD+ AMOLED display with a stunning 93% screen-to-body ratio, the Mi Mix 3 also packs a powerful 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor into its unique frame, along with the option of 6GB, 8GB or a whopping 10GB of RAM.
Those after the 10GB model will have to track down the 'Forbidden City' limited edition, which sports traditional Chinese styling, a 10W wireless Qi charger and a collectible statue.
All of the Mi Mix 3 phones will be exclusive to the Chinese market for now. The 10 GB version is priced at RMB 4,999 ($720).
Xiaomi also announced a gaming phone with up to 10 GB of RAM, the Black Shark Helo.
Previously: Oppo Likely to Release the First Smartphone With 10 GB of RAM
OPPO Find X to get 10GB RAM version, spotted at TENAA
There have been rumors of a 10GB RAM smartphone in development for a while now. Vivo's yet unreleased Xplay7 was rumored to come with 10GB RAM and the ASUS ROG Phone was also supposed to come with 10GB of RAM. It appears OPPO will be the first to launch a 10GB RAM phone judging by an updated TENAA listing of the Find X.
The Find X originally comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage but Chinese leaker @UniverseIce shared a photo of an updated listing that shows the Find X will get a new 10GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.
We were able to confirm that the leak is genuine as the full TENAA specs listing for the Find X (PAFM00 model) now has a 10GB RAM variant. The update to the listing was made yesterday. The rest of the specs will remain the same as the other variant.
TENAA is China's phone regulatory body.
Related: Samsung Announces 12Gb LPDDR4 DRAM, Could Enable Smartphones With 6 GB of RAM
Samsung Announces 8 GB DRAM Package for Mobile Devices
(Score: 1) by lars on Saturday October 27, @12:51PM (1 child)
Instead of doing the easy thing and just making them faster, more ram, storage, etc., maybe add some features that are new, unique?
How about a manual exposure setting for the camera? Nobody sells this, and there is demand for it if you go searching. You could do some nice, long exposure night photos without having to pack a separate camera.
Some other stuff, I know they won't go for since apparently everyone wants phones that break easily, well I guess at least the manufacturers do:
A big, built in battery, make the phone twice as thick, sure, but most phone's batteries are only about 1/3 the size of the phone, add one that takes up the whole back and you have 4x the battery life. Most people add cases that vastly increase the phone's thickness anyway, which gets me onto the next feature:
Make the phone's frame out of decently thick stainless steel that actually protects the screen, not wimpy aluminium. No need for phone cases, no more bendy phones.
User removable digitizer/screen. Make it nice and easy to swap out a new one, how hard would that be? Just 4 screws and an edge connector. While we are there, lets make it east to swap out the charge port too like LG does.
A second USB/hdmi port would be nice too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @01:05PM
No, you can't. There is a good reason why you want larger aperture, not tiny lens.
That's not really a problem
Huh?
Why not just get a laptop?