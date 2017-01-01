18/10/27/1539204 story
from the buzz-feed dept.
With the help of more than 400 volunteers, including elementary students and teachers, scientists placed small microphones in bee-pollinated areas along the path of totality in Missouri, Oregon and Idaho. The microphones were "placed as far as possible from foot and vehicle traffic," researchers wrote in the report.
During the majority of the total solar eclipse in August 2017, the bees continued to buzz and work. But then, for a short period of time as totality hit and darkness swept over, the bees stopped."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @08:47PM
We just bee chillin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 27, @08:59PM
Without your cheerful buzzing sound, the darkness of a total eclipse would be very scary.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday October 27, @09:09PM
Duh, when the sun goes out critters go into night mode. The field I was in was literally crawling with critters when the sun went out, crickets, spiders, grasshoppers, it was weird but totally expected. Then when the sun came back everything returned to normal just as quickly. Even heavy cloud cover just isn't the same and the critters know.