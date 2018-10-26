About a fifth of Americans would ditch a business in the wake of a major data breach, new research has found.

In a survey of 2,000 adult consumers across the United States by PCI Pal, almost half (44 percent) of them have personally suffered the negative consequences of a security breach or hack. So perhaps it’s unsurprising that 83 percent of the respondents said they would stop spending with a business for several months in the immediate aftermath of an incident; while 21 percent said they would walk away permanently.

“While security breaches are not new, U.S. consumers’ attitudes towards them seem to be changing significantly – with the vast majority of Americans now reporting that trust in security practices (or lack thereof) influences not just where but also how, and how much they spend,” said James Barham, COO at PCI Pal, which consolidated its findings into the State of Security report.

[...] The good news for businesses is that consumers can be encouraged to forgive a security lapse, if businesses take the right actions post-hack. About 41 percent of consumers want the business to admit responsibility and invest money in improving its security efforts, according to the report. But for some, that isn’t enough: 26 percent want a third party to confirm its ecosystem is safe before spending with them again, and 21 percent go even further to require the company to announce GDPR or other regulatory compliance to earn back trust. In total, 88 percent of consumers require businesses to make additional investments in their security after they are hacked.