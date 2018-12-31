from the what's-in-your-website dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Around 62 percent of all Internet sites will run an unsupported PHP version in 10 weeks[*]:
According to statistics from W3Techs, roughly 78.9 percent of all Internet sites today run on PHP.
But on December 31, 2018, security support for PHP 5.6.x will officially cease, marking the end of all support for any version of the ancient PHP 5.x branch.
This means that starting with next year, around 62 percent of all Internet sites still running a PHP 5.x version will stop receiving security updates for their server and website's underlying technology, exposing hundreds of millions of websites, if not more, to serious security risks.
If a hacker finds a vulnerability in PHP after the New Year, lots of sites and users would be at risk.
"This is a huge problem for the PHP ecosystem," Scott Arciszewski, Chief Development Officer at Paragon Initiative Enterprise, told ZDNet in an interview. "While many feel that they can 'get away with' running PHP 5 in 2019, the simplest way to describe this choice is: Negligent."
"To be totally fair: It's likely that any major, mass-exploitable flaw in PHP 5.6 would also affect the newer versions of PHP," Arciszewski added.
[*] Well, actually, after December 31, 2018.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Sunday October 28, @09:59AM
It's either a work-in-progress or "unsupported." And because the old version is claimed to be riddled with flaws that couldn't be corrected even after all this time, users should switch to a new version which is sure to be more complex while having undergone less testing.
It's like telling tennants that they should move out soon because your apartment building was never up to code and frankly you're surprised the roof hasn't already collapsed by now, but you've got another one waiting for them across town that's WAY better.