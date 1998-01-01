from the money-money dept.
Microsoft just leaped over Amazon as second most valuable U.S. company
Microsoft overtook Amazon as second most valuable U.S. company on Friday after investors punished Jeff Bezos' e-commerce behemoth for a disappointing quarterly earnings report, wiping $65 billion off the online retailer's market capitalization.
Apple still tops the list at over $1 trillion after crossing that threshold in September. Microsoft's market capitalization was Wall Street's highest in late 1998 through early 2000 before the dot-com bubble burst.
Amazon's shares dropped 7 percent, the most in nearly three years after its holiday season sales outlook missed targets, fanning concerns that Wall Street's tech darlings are finally starting to face stronger competition.
Microsoft fell a more modest 2 percent in a broad technology sell-off that was also driven by a weaker-than-expected report from Google-parent Alphabet.
(Score: 4, Funny) by SomeGuy on Sunday October 28, @02:23PM
Which when you look at Windows 10, makes you realize that this says more about the value of US companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 28, @02:54PM
Not trolling, just wondering if MS still has the shares of Apple it bought all those years ago to keep Apple afloat? If so, those are worth a lot at this point.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday October 28, @02:59PM
Looks like all the bribes to get people to use Azure are paying off. Anyone thinking Microsoft won't lock them into an expensive cloud platform with poor availability deserves what they get at this point.