Paul Vixie has written a two-page article about the benefits of running DNS locally. He goes into a brief summary of DNS' history, a description of the current situation, ennumerates four areas of loss resulting from outsourcing DNS resolution, and points the direction out of the trap of outsourcing.

Operating one's own local DNS resolution servers is one of the simplest and lowest-cost things an IT administrator can do to monitor and protect their applications, services, and users from potential risks. These risks — including surveillance capitalism, unmanageable external dependencies, attacks carried via DNS, and attacks that could be detected via DNS — have a much higher potential cost than the mitigation strategy outlined here. Additionally, the DNS resolution service is so central to every other IT-related activity that any and all IT administrators who take the time to investigate and master this technology will amplify their effectiveness and the value they bring to their enterprise.

Do the all-too-common Microsoft shops these days even have DNS these days? Decommoditizing protocols has been one of their tactics for decades against FOSS and everyone else in general.