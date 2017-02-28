It is known that myopia develops later when children are more outside before school and are exposed to bright illumination. What exactly makes them myopic when they start reading at school is still not fully understood.

[...] There are cells that respond mostly to brightness in the center of the receptive fields and darkness in the periphery (ON center cells), and cells that respond preferentially when the center is dark and the periphery is bright (OFF center cells). During our normal daily visual experience, both types are similarly stimulated. But what happens during reading of text?

Software was developed to quantify the relative stimulus strength for ON and OFF cells for various visual environments. The software showed that dark text on bright background stimulates mainly OFF cells (Figure 1 A), while bright text on dark background stimulates mainly the ON cells (Figure 1B). It was known from earlier experiments in chickens and mice that stimulation of ON cells tended to inhibit eye growth while stimulation of OFF cells tended to increase eye growth.

[...] Using optical coherence tomography (OCT) it is possible to measure the thickness of tissue layers in the living eye with very high resolution (micrometer range). The layer behind the retina, the choroid, is of particular interest since it has earlier been shown in chickens, various species of monkeys and children that changes in choroidal thickness can predict future changes in eye growth. When the choroid thins, the eye typically starts growing, when it thickens, eye growth is inhibited and no myopia will develop.

Alleman, Wang and Schaeffel asked their subject to read dark text on white background or bright text on dark background. Already after 30 minutes it was found that the thickness of the choroid either decreased (when reading standard text) or increased when reading text with inverted contrast (Figure 2). One would therefore expect that dark text on bright background would stimulate myopia development and bright text on dark background would inhibit myopia. Simply inverting text contrast is therefore strategy to inhibit its development. This is easily achieved on computer screens and tablets but certainly more demanding when it comes to printed books.