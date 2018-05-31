These Americans fled the country to escape their giant student debt
Chad Haag considered living in a cave to escape his student debt. He had a friend doing it. But after some plotting, he settled on what he considered a less risky plan. This year, he relocated to a jungle in India. "I've put America behind me," Haag, 29, said.
He now lives in a concrete house in the village of Uchakkada for $50 a month. His backyard is filled with coconut trees and chickens. "I saw four elephants just yesterday," he said, adding that he hopes to never set foot in a Walmart again.
His debt is currently on its way to default. But more than 9,000 miles away from Colorado, Haag said, his student loans don't feel real anymore. "It's kind of like, if a tree falls in the woods and no one hears it, does it really exist?" he said.
[...] Outstanding student debt in the U.S. has tripled over the last decade and is projected to swell to $2 trillion by 2022. Average debt at graduation is currently around $30,000, up from an inflation-adjusted $16,000 in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, salaries for new bachelor degree recipients, also accounting for inflation, have remained almost flat over the last few decades.
"philosophy major" being the big one
You only pull that sort of shit if you're from a wealthy family
What the hell did you think would happen?
Really, anyone who gets a degree in the Humanities in this day and age is screwed. Best off getting a degree in the sciences, IT, medicine, or heck even accounting or law. Failing that, go to a trade school which there is absolutely nothing wrong with.
Doctor's work being offshored: https://www.globaloutsource2india.com/outsource-services-india/radiology_services.html [globaloutsource2india.com]
Account's work being offshored: https://www.accountingweb.com/practice/practice-excellence/cpa-firms-increasingly-offshoring-tax-preparation [accountingweb.com]
Lawyers work being offshored: https://www.americanbar.org/publications/law_practice_home/law_practice_archive/lpm_magazine_articles_v34_is5_pg47/ [americanbar.org]
I don't think I need to say much about IT.
Not picking the school you enroll at based on the prestige of their football team is also a good start.
is not to play.
The game is rigged. Don't sign the loan. You can't win. It's like any charlatan at a carnival, or any place else. He knows his game, and he wins every time. Student loan administrators know their game, and you, the naive hopeful student, don't know anything. You can't win, so don't play the game.
The game is projected to grow to a two trillion dollar market? Well, it's up to you, the students, to make liars of those who cast the predictions. Go to community college, instead of that high dollar campus you had in mind. And, WORK your way through college. It can be done - my son did it. Just don't sign on the dotted line.
There is some debate about who first said "There's a sucker born every minute." But, there isn't much debate about the veracity of the statement.
Yes, never ever accept debt.
It is going to break the system though as every dollar in existence is somebody's debt so owning even one dollar makes you a creditor, who will be fucked at some point, but nevertheless - it will be less painful than being in debt.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
That's not how fractional reserve banking works m8.
Certain countries limit international travel until debt or alimony is paid. This is a questionable source, but still https://meduza.io/en/news/2018/05/31/a-record-number-of-russians-can-t-leave-the-country-because-of-unpaid-debts [meduza.io]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
From TFA:
With that sort of default rate, school is too expensive, the job market is too poor, or both. Since the offshoring boom of the 90s, education has been touted as a panacea for lost jobs. And of course it is always popular to blame the individual -- should'a chose a different major or worked 60 hours/wk and taken 8 years to get through night school. We never blame the ones behind the propaganda about higher eduction though, the ones who take 18 year old kids and fill their minds with fantasies and persuade them to sign on the dotted line, nor those responsible for shipping jobs overseas, or when threatened by tariffs, importing masses of workers to drive wages down here at home.