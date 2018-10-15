from the take-that-back dept.
On Thursday (October 25), the blog Retraction Watch, which tracks problematic scientific literature, released an online database of more than 18,000 papers and conference materials that have been retracted since the 1970s.
The journal Science partnered with Retraction Watch to analyze the catalog. The upshot, Science concludes, is that although the number of retractions per year has risen in recent decades, that might reflect more policing of science.
[...] The number of retractions has increased in recent years—"from fewer than 100 annually before 2000 to nearly 1000 in 2014," Science reports, amounting to about 4 in 10,000 papers having been retracted. Yet the number of retractions per journal per year has been fairly steady since 1997. Further, the annual number of retractions has basically leveled off since 2012.
A prominent cardiologist formerly at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston fabricated or falsified data in 31 published studies that should be retracted, officials at the institutions have concluded.
The cardiologist, Dr. Piero Anversa, produced research suggesting that damaged heart muscle could be regenerated with stem cells, a type of cell that can transform itself into a variety of other cells.
Although other laboratories could not reproduce his findings, the work led to the formation of start-up companies to develop new treatments for heart attacks and stroke, and inspired a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health.
"A couple of papers may be alarming, but 31 additional papers in question is almost unheard-of," said Benoit Bruneau, associate director of cardiovascular research at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco. "It is a lab's almost entire body of work, and therefore almost an entire field of research, put into question."