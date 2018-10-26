Stories
Google Uses ".new" gTLD to Ease Creation of New Google Documents

posted by martyb on Monday October 29, @12:43AM
takyon writes:

Google rolls out '.new' links for instantly creating new Docs, Slides, Sheets and Forms

Google Docs just rolled out a time-saving trick that's sure to be welcomed by heavy users of Docs, or any of Google's other productivity tools like Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms. The company this week introduced its ".new" domain, which can be used to instantly create a new file across any of these services, it says.

For example, instead of going to Google Drive, clicking the "new" button, then the service you want to use, you can just type "doc.new" to get started in a new Google Doc.

Google helpfully registered many variations on this domain, as well, so docs.new and documents.new also work.

And the same format applies across Google's productivity apps, meaning you can also type in things like sheet.new, sheets.new, spreadsheet.new, site.new, sites.new, website.new, slide.new, slides.new, deck.new, presentation.new, form.new or forms.new.

Original Submission


