Google Docs just rolled out a time-saving trick that's sure to be welcomed by heavy users of Docs, or any of Google's other productivity tools like Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms. The company this week introduced its ".new" domain, which can be used to instantly create a new file across any of these services, it says.

For example, instead of going to Google Drive, clicking the "new" button, then the service you want to use, you can just type "doc.new" to get started in a new Google Doc.

Google helpfully registered many variations on this domain, as well, so docs.new and documents.new also work.

And the same format applies across Google's productivity apps, meaning you can also type in things like sheet.new, sheets.new, spreadsheet.new, site.new, sites.new, website.new, slide.new, slides.new, deck.new, presentation.new, form.new or forms.new.