The social network gab.com is apparently going down on Monday, October 29th at 09:00 ET. Their ISP has terminated their services, ostensibly because Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh mass shooting suspect, had made offensive posts on Gab.
To get this out of the way: I have mixed feelings about Gab, more specifically, about the founders. However, the idea that some social network somewhere should refuse to censor anything that is not outright illegal? This is good. Social media has become the modern "market square", and free speech should be guaranteed, even if the platforms are technically private.
If you want free speech, you apparently don't want to be in the U.S.
(Score: 2) by Walzmyn on Monday October 29, @08:28AM (2 children)
Do we know what he actually posted? I've not seen it anywhere.
Was it something that actually should have been pulled or was it something Gab should have protected?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @08:29AM (1 child)
https://archive.li/k63LE [archive.li]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @08:44AM
Right, so a bunch of tripe which if you were to sensor you'd need to also sensor your orange top.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @08:44AM (1 child)
You have to develop a peer to peer network. We have to tear down the walls the ISPs are putting up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @08:50AM
I expect some of the Gab crowd will move on to the dark web.
The censorship by payment processors was used to threaten WikiLeaks years ago.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @09:03AM
I have mixed feelings about bradley13, first, that he may actually be 13. Second, that he purports to be a teacher, and as such should have gotten the lovely "active shooter" training that all American Teachers have gotten, where you are supposed to hide, flee, or crap your pants. So I can only hope that bradley is not actually 13, or does not have access to PVC pipe, or ever encounters an "active shooter" situation. I much prefer the "inactive shooter" situations, but even that is somewhat disconcerting, because the potential is there. And, everyone who posts to Gab.ai needs to be arrested, and shot if they resist arrest. We cannot have Americans acting like Nazis like this, even if they do live in the Deutschsprache parts of Switzerland.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Monday October 29, @09:10AM (1 child)
I think it's unwise to block people on the fringes. They will only move to realms that are much harder to monitor. It would be better to allow as much free speech as possible, not just because it's the right thing to do, but also to be able to keep an eye on those that may go evil. Let others be disgusted and complain about the extremists, it's good to have more eyes to check the crazies.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @09:36AM
NO, we need to keep these fringe people on the fringes, wearing their fringes, so that they know that they are fringe, or not normal. We need to keep them embarrassed enough to not state their opinions in public, we need to make "Politically Correct" a force to be reckoned with, so that if one of these wacko Gab denizens were to appear in polite company, say, as a member of Congress, they would be very careful about what they say, for example, not promoting completely fantastic "False Flag" conspiracy theories that say the Democrats passed the Trump tax bill just so they could blame it on the Republicans.
The problem has not be division, or increased rancour, the problem is the normalization of complete stupidity. For this I blame Reagan and his early onset dementia, and the Republicans that went along with it. We do not have to allow "free speech" to crazies, we need to lock them all up before they elect another Congress as crazy as the one presently seated. Block the fringes. Punch a Nazi. Shame a racist. Stump a believer. MAGABombers, yo!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Unixnut on Monday October 29, @09:13AM (3 children)
Based on what I have read, the shooter had accounts on facebook, twitter and gab (and probably others), and he posted the same general tripe on all of them.
Yet so far it seems only gab that is having the rug pulled under it, despite gab apparently being the first one to pull the guys account and remove his posts (and coooperate with law enforcement). Why hasn't there been any blowback against FB or twitter? Almost all the news is about how gab provided a platform for the shooters views, (some going as far as to link gab ideologically with the shooter), yet none (except a RT article I read) mention the others complicity in the same.
While I suspect FB and twitter don't have a need for third party hosting or paypal, I would have expected a bit more even coverage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @09:19AM
Source? Links?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @09:19AM
Yes! Why, oh why? Could it be that they are not filled with asshat anti-semites like the shooter and jmorris? Is this a serious question, or just another Russian operative like Runaway1918 trying to stir the shit? We are beyond "punch a Nazi in the face." Now it is "shoot them in the head before they enter the synagogue", like Trump says.
(Score: 2, Troll) by canopic jug on Monday October 29, @09:35AM
My guess is that the blowback is being directed to Gab.ai to take the heat off of the more culpable combination of Twitter and Faecebook.
The mainstream media should be protecting the freedom of the press if not also more generally the freedom of speech. However, they are doing the opposite. There is a lot of effort by the mainstream media to pair freedom of speech and freedom of the press with illegal activities. Their ongoing narrative about Gab.ai may be part of that. Gab.ai is a competitor to the officially sanctioned social control media and thus they aim to be rid of it. It's easier if it has become or is perceived to have become a haven for illegal activity.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Monday October 29, @09:22AM (1 child)
This is ridiculous.
Who is Gab's ISP? so I can add them to my shit list...
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday October 29, @09:41AM
Joylent, based in California. It seems stupid for Gab to use a US-based provider, much less one in California.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.