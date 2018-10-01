from the be-excellent-to-each-other dept.
GNU Kind Communication Guidelines
Lest you think this is yet another CoC, the guidelines assure you that they are not a CoC.
Announcing the GNU Kind Communication Guidelines
The GNU Kind Communication Guidelines, initial version, have been published in https://gnu.org/philosophy/kind-communication.html. On behalf of the GNU Project, I ask all GNU contributors to make their best efforts to follow these guidelines in GNU Project discuaaions.
[ . . . ] The difference between kind communication guidelines and a code of conduct is a matter of the basic overall approach.
A code of conduct states rules, with punishments for anyone that violates them.
[...] The idea of the GNU Kind Communication Guidelines is to start guiding people towards kinder communication at a point well before one would even think of saying, "You are breaking the rules." The way we do this, rather than ordering people to be kind or else, is try to help people learn to make their communication more kind.
[ . . . . ] I disagree with making "diversity" a goal. If the developers in a specific free software project do not include demographic D, I don't think that the lack of them as a problem that requires action
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @02:21PM (1 child)
People get lost in their abstract discussions, building world views that don't actually apply to reality.
Where are the concrete examples of sustained, systemic problems? I'd wager they don't exist.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 29, @02:28PM
Okay, here's an article [lwn.net] documenting 9 concrete examples of specific behavior in open source communities that drove some people away and others to raise this concern and push for this change.
Now, I've been around the internet enough to understand that there's a canned response to answering your question as if it were sincere ignorance(and I have a pretty good guess as to what's in the can). But better to answer than not, right?