from the but-the-internet-said-it-was-a-miracle dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Scientists debunk the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses for colorblind people
The recent commercialization of the EnChroma glasses has generated great expectations among the color blind thanks to a strong campaign on social networks and the media. Users of the glasses hoped to see new colors or even correct their color blindness.
The North American manufacturer advertises an improvement in color vision for certain types of color blindness, protan and deutan, by extending the range of colors users perceive without affecting the colors that are already distinguished without glasses. In fact, on its website, EnChroma states that their glasses "alleviate red-green color blindness, enhancing colors without the compromise of color accuracy," but say that their glasses "may not work" for severe red-green deficiency.
[...] In an article published in Optics Express, researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) have debunked the effectiveness of these glasses for color vision deficiency (CVD), proving that the EnChroma glasses don't make color blind people's vision comparable to that of people without color blindness.
This UGR research involved 48 people with color blindness, after a public call to which more than 200 volunteers responded. The researchers used two complementary strategies to evaluate the effectiveness of the glasses. The first strategy consisted of evaluating the color vision of the participants with and without glasses using different types of tests: the Ishihara test (recognition) and the Fansworth-Munsell test (arrangement). Additionally, they used a test based on the X-Rite Color Chart, which evaluates subjective color naming.
The second approach for evaluating the effectiveness of the glasses consisted of using the spectral transmittance of the lenses to simulate different observers, which allowed the researchers to evaluate the changes in color appearance.
[...] This study carried out by the UGR shows that a color-blind person using the EnChroma glasses will not perceive new colors, but rather sees the same colors in a different way.
"This makes it possible for some individuals using these glasses to distinguish some colors, but to the detriment of others, which will be now confused. Even though a color filter such as that used by the EnChroma glasses may change the appearance of colors, it will never make color vision more similar to a normal observer's vision," the authors state.
[...] Additionally, during the research, the observers were asked to look at their surroundings with the glasses and to subjectively assess the possible improvement. None of the participants noticed any improvement to the colors of their surroundings when looking through the glasses, except for one female participant with very mild deuteranomaly.
The results show that the glasses specifically used in this study don not confer any improvement in the recognition or arrangement color blindness tests. Therefore, the glasses cannot improve scores in professional screening tests, contrary to what the company claims on its website.
L. Gómez-Robledo et al, Do EnChroma glasses improve color vision for colorblind subjects?, Optics Express (2018) (open, DOI: 10.1364/OE.26.028693)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 29, @08:04PM (1 child)
I got taken in by this stupid guerrilla ad campaign, and I hate it. I never bought the things (no one close to me is color blind), but I genuinely believed they worked based on stupid-ass youtube videos.
As much as I've made this about myself and being a fuckin dupe: fuck everyone making medical claims without research support, put them in jail for fraud. Every time.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 29, @09:07PM
Yeah, that rings a bell:
https://metro.co.uk/2018/01/17/logan-paul-colourblind-lie-condition-7237198/ [metro.co.uk]
https://www.reddit.com/r/h3h3productions/comments/6qn0vr/proof_that_logan_paul_is_not_colourblind/#siteTable [reddit.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Monday October 29, @08:18PM
It has taken this long?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 29, @08:40PM
I never saw claims it creates color vision in colorblind people.
But what it does do is to enhance separation, i.e. stimulation distance of colors.
I've got a pair, they work.
Naturally I can't tell certain shades of dark green, dark brown and dark red apart, which sucks because I design websites.
But with the glasses I can see these differences, that is to say I can see they are different even though I can't exactly explain how or why they are different.
Before I had these glasses, I would have lots of people ask. Why'd you use that shade of red/brown? When I thought it was something else entirely.
Eventually I learned to memorize the hexcodes of the colors that people found pleasing together.
With these glasses, I can see how things come together or clash, although I have serious doubts I'm seeing what others are seeing.
My TV has 3 default color settings. They are soft, normal and dynamic.
I couldn't tell the difference between them without the glasses. But with the glasses, things that look black on the soft setting are more of dark blue, things that are grey come across as greens and browns become reds. Again this is after using the glasses and going through the settings on my TV.
By the same token, I grew up wondering why people called native americans "redskins" and people from asia are described as yellow. When I look at native americans they are brown and when I look at asians they look white if anything, maybe some have a bit of tan, but that's it. I've never seen a red or yellow person.
What I am describing are emissive lights instead of reflective, I wonder what would happen if they repeated the experience with emissive lights instead of reflected light.