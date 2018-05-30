Google pledges $25 million toward AI solutions for social issues
[Google] is ramping up a AI Impact Challenge that asks academia, non-profits and other organizations (whether they're AI-savvy or not) to submit proposals using AI to solve "social, humanitarian and environmental" problems. Any proposal that makes the cut will receive funding from a $25 million pool, join an accelerator program and receive consulting as well as custom support with the help of the data science non-profit DataKind. Google will pick the winners in spring 2019 with assistance from a panel of experts.
Google.org announcement. Google.org. Also at The Verge and Reuters.
Related: Google Will Not Continue Project Maven After Contract Expires in 2019
We have recently covered the fact that some Google employees had resigned because of the company's involvement in an AI-related weapons project called Maven. Many thought that the resignations, whilst being a noble gesture, would amount to nothing - but we were wrong...
Leaked Emails Show Google Expected Lucrative Military Drone AI Work To Grow Exponentially
Google has sought to quash the internal dissent in conversations with employees. Diane Greene, the chief executive of Google’s cloud business unit, speaking at a company town hall meeting following the revelations, claimed that the contract was “only” for $9 million, according to the New York Times, a relatively minor project for such a large company.
Internal company emails obtained by The Intercept tell a different story. The September emails show that Google’s business development arm expected the military drone artificial intelligence revenue to ramp up from an initial $15 million to an eventual $250 million per year.
In fact, one month after news of the contract broke, the Pentagon allocated an additional $100 million to Project Maven.
The internal Google email chain also notes that several big tech players competed to win the Project Maven contract. Other tech firms such as Amazon were in the running, one Google executive involved in negotiations wrote. (Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.) Rather than serving solely as a minor experiment for the military, Google executives on the thread stated that Project Maven was “directly related” to a major cloud computing contract worth billions of dollars that other Silicon Valley firms are competing to win.
However, Google has had a major rethink.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 29, @11:12PM (1 child)
My proposal: solve the issue of "personal data privacy and the cessation of online tracking" as one of the social problem.
You reckon it will be accepted by Google?
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday October 29, @11:58PM
I have a very specific proposal in this space. Imagine an AI that would spend time online instead of me - clicking likes and reading news and adds - just pretending to be me but with different configurable properties - say hard working professional; liberal NY style socialite. I even have a rather clear plan how to implement one.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 29, @11:26PM
Because the end justifying the means has never caused any problems. Especially when you talk about the good of the people, of the nation, of the international community.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 29, @11:35PM (1 child)
"All that is necessary for the triumph of evil AI is that good AI does nothing (or doesn't exist)."
"The only thing that stops a guy with a bad AI is a guy with a good AI."
I'll go with it. I for one welcome our new benevolent artificial intelligences.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 29, @11:41PM
* Artilects [wikipedia.org]. Much shorter.
