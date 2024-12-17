from the graphic-drivers-are-logo-emblazoned-golf-clubs dept.
AMD Ceases Graphics Driver Development for 32-bit Operating Systems
With the recent October releases of Adrenalin Edition, AMD has finally discontinued support for 32-bit operating systems. The latest 32-bit packages can still be manually downloaded through older driver release notes, of which Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 is the last release with 32-bit drivers.
The change doesn't come as a surprise. Earlier this year, NVIDIA ceased driver development for 32-bit OSes, and early last year AMD dropped graphics driver support for 32-bit Windows 8.1. Pre-GCN hardware was moved to legacy status back in 2015. Ultimately, the idea is to concentrate development and engineering resources, particularly if those resources are limited. Over the past few years, AMD has put in a renewed effort in graphics driver development, retiring Catalyst for "Radeon Software" and embarking on major annual updates, both for gaming and professional products. In that sense, prolonging 32-bit support diffuses focus for very specific edge cases for little benefit, and that goes for both NVIDIA and AMD.
Previously: Nvidia to Stop Writing Drivers for 32-Bit Systems (Eventually)
Nvidia Ends Mainstream Support for Fermi GPUs and 32-Bit Operating Systems
Related Stories
Nvidia to cease producing new drivers for 32-bit systems
While most people have probably made the switch by now, yet another reason to drop 32-bit operating systems and move to 64-bits is coming. Version 390 of Nvidia's graphics drivers, likely to arrive in January, will be the last to contain support for 32-bit versions of Windows (7, 8/8.1, and 10), Linux, and FreeBSD.
There will be another year of security updates for 32-bit drivers, but all new features, performance enhancements, and support for new hardware will require the use of a 64-bit operating system and 64-bit drivers.
NVIDIA Moves Fermi GPUs to Legacy Status, Ends Mainstream Driver Support for 32-bit Operating Systems
This week, NVIDIA has announced that they are ending mainstream graphics driver support for Fermi-based GeForce GPUs. Effective as of this month (i.e. immediately), all Fermi products are being moved to legacy support status, meaning they will no longer receive Game Ready driver enhancements, performance optimizations, and bugfixes. Instead, they will only receive critical bugfixes through the end of the legacy support phase in January 2019.
While the announcement mentions 'Fermi series GeForce GPUs,' the actual support plan specifies that mainstream driver support is limited to Kepler, Maxwell, and Pascal GPUs. So presumably all Fermi products are affected.
In the same vein, also effective this month is NVIDIA dropping mainstream driver support for 32-bit operating systems, as announced in December 2017. Like Fermi, 32-bit operating systems will still receive critical security updates through January 2019. This update also encompasses GeForce Experience, which will no longer receive software updates for Windows 32-bit operating systems.
Previously:
Nvidia to Stop Writing Drivers for 32-Bit Systems (Eventually)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @02:10AM (2 children)
This is just further proof that professional programmers are actually dumbasses who don't employ even the most basic abstractions.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 30, @02:35AM (1 child)
Are you seriously trying to put the latest and greatest video card into a 32 bit computer? Come on dude - there is "backward compatibility", but FFS, you simply cannot make use of a GTX 1080 in a TRS-80.
As for 32 bit operating systems on 64 bit capable systems - you've already foregone using the CPU's built in capabilities. Do you really think you can put that GTX 1080 to it's best use by constraining how it communicates with the CPU?
Need an auto analogy? You can't take the turbo charger out of an F1 formula car, and pop it into a 1963 Ford Falcon. It's unsupported, it won't work, and you will have wasted a lot of money. Doesn't matter how much you want a turbocharged Falcon, it isn't going to work. You probably CAN hire an engineer to build a turbocharger specifically designed to enhance that old six-cylinder engine - but it's going to cost you.
In the case of these graphic drivers, AMD is simply announcing that they won't bear the cost of supporting old, obsolete equipment any longer.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @03:00AM
AMD is saying they are dropping support for a product that has hitherto been supported on 32-bit machines.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday October 30, @03:07AM (1 child)
I have a Radeon HD 5450 (the lowest and cheapest of the 5000 series) in a 64bit computer. AMD announced some 5 years ago that they would not be updating the drivers for the 5000 series any more, and so there was no point downloading and updating to their latest drivers.
But, as is typical, they didn't handle the sunset too well. Instead of making sure the sunset operations work correctly, they allowed their Windows driver update software to get into an endless loop. It upgrades, then next boot downgrades, then the boot after that upgrades again. Or, you can tell it not to upgrade, but somehow you can't tell it not to nag you about upgrades, so you have to tell it not to upgrade every time you boot.
I suppose it's understandable that fixing such issues is low on their list of priorities. And maybe the harassment will help nudge the end user into upgrading. That's commercial software for you :p.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @03:12AM
That's the problem with proprietary software; it ain't your property.