"Schrödinger's Bacterium" Could Be a Quantum Biology Milestone

posted by mrpg on Tuesday October 30, @05:20AM
from the milestone-is-too-long dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

"Schrödinger's Bacterium" Could Be a Quantum Biology Milestone

The quantum world is a weird one. In theory and to some extent in practice its tenets demand that a particle can appear to be in two places at once—a paradoxical phenomenon known as superposition—and that two particles can become "entangled," sharing information across arbitrarily large distances through some still-unknown mechanism.

[...] Coles and company sequestered several hundred photosynthetic green sulfur bacteria between two mirrors, progressively shrinking the gap between the mirrors down to a few hundred nanometers—less than the width of a human hair. By bouncing white light between the mirrors, the researchers hoped to cause the photosynthetic molecules within the bacteria to couple—or interact—with the cavity, essentially meaning the bacteria would continuously absorb, emit and reabsorb the bouncing photons. The experiment was successful; up to six bacteria did appear to couple in this manner.

[...] There are many caveats to such controversial claims, however. First and foremost, the evidence for entanglement in this experiment is circumstantial, dependent on how one chooses to interpret the light trickling through and out of the cavity-confined bacteria. Marletto and her colleagues acknowledge a classical model free of quantum effects could also account for the experiment's results. But, of course, photons are not classical at all—they are quantum.

Original Submission


