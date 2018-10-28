Stories
To Fight High Drug Prices, Utah Will Pay for Public Employees to go Fill Prescriptions in Mexico

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 30, @11:49AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes in with a submission via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd:

Amid a flurry of national proposals to bring exorbitant U.S. drug prices in line with other countries’ charges, one Utah insurer has a different option for patients:

Pay them to go to Mexico.

PEHP, which covers 160,000 public employees and family members, is offering plane tickets to San Diego, transportation to Tijuana, and a $500 cash payout to patients who need certain expensive drugs for multiple sclerosis, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

“That money is pretty small in comparison to the difference between U.S. prices and Mexico prices,” said Travis Tolley, clinical operations director for PEHP.

The insurer rolled out its “pharmacy tourism” option this fall in response to state legislation requiring state employees’ insurance plans to offer “savings rewards,” or cash incentives, to patients who choose cheaper providers.

PEHP is offering pharmacy tourism benefits for about a dozen drugs for which the price disparity between countries is vast. For example, Avonex, which treats MS, costs about $6,700 for a 28-day supply in the U.S., but about $2,200 through PEHP’s contracted clinic in Tijuana.

For three months’ supply — the maximum allowed under the program — the savings of $13,500 more than covers the $500 reward and transportation, typically less than $300 per person.

[...] Patients who participate will fly to San Diego, be driven through a priority lane at the border crossing and arrive at a clinic, which PEHP director Chet Loftis described as “top-notch,” comparable to a Mayo or Cleveland clinic in the United States.

Medical tourism is not new; PEHP itself has previously offered coverage for out-of-country medical procedures. But without the cash incentives, patients haven’t used that option, Loftis said. Now that clients are eligible for up to $3,900 a year in reward payments for trips to Tijuana for procedures and drugs, Loftis said he hopes more will participate.

Source: https://www.sltrib.com/news/2018/10/28/fight-high-drug-prices/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @12:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @12:45PM (#755609)

    if big companies can outsource to find cheaper employees then the consumer can find cheaper options too, right? Right?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @12:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @12:46PM (#755610)

    What we need is more mexican drugs.

