from the be-sure-before-leaving-home dept.
Number of Habitable Exoplanets Found by NASA's Kepler May Not Be So High After All
The tally of potentially habitable alien planets may have to be revised downward a bit. To date, NASA's prolific Kepler space telescope has discovered about 30 roughly Earth-size exoplanets in their host stars' "habitable zone" — the range of orbital distances at which liquid water can likely exist on a world's surface.
Or so researchers had thought. New observations by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Gaia spacecraft suggest that the actual number is probably significantly smaller — perhaps between two and 12, NASA officials said today (Oct. 26)
[...] Gaia's observations suggest that some of the Kepler host stars are brighter and bigger than previously believed, the officials added. Planets orbiting such stars are therefore likely larger and hotter than previously thought.
Also at NASA.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday October 30, @03:56PM (1 child)
At this point, I thought the big question was "potentially life bearing" as a big open-question research thing.
If we had the resources and technology needed to get our gooey flesh-bag selves to these planets for colonizing, we'd have the resources and technology to rearrange our own solar system to increase the amount of Goldilocks planets massively. Steal all of jupiter's moons and place them in between earth and mars' orbit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 30, @04:02PM
We can't even engineer a parasol to shield the earth from part of the sun's emissions. I don't mean to put the earth in darkness - just a parasol or mirror to deflect a small percentage of the energy we absorb. The greenhouse won't heat up, if the excess energy is deflected away, can it? What would it take - a 3% reduction in sunlight? 6%? Just put a mirror up there, and move it closer to the sun to block out more of the sun. Something the size of Delaware, for starters? Or, the size of Texas?
Seriously, if we can't invent and operate a simple window shade, we'll never move moons around.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one