Companies like Alienware might dominate the pre-built gaming desktop and laptop PCs, but Walmart is throwing down the gauntlet today. The company has launched its own line of powerful gaming rigs, as spotted by PC Gamer.

These machines come in three different flavors: two laptops, and a single gaming desktop. The specifications are pretty outstanding, but they come at a cost, which we'll get into later. All of the machines fall under Walmart's new "Overpowered" (OP) product line, and they're the result of the retail giant's recent collaboration with Esports Arena.