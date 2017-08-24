18/10/30/1220205 story
Walmart will sell two laptops and a desktop PC designed in collaboration with Esports Arena:
Companies like Alienware might dominate the pre-built gaming desktop and laptop PCs, but Walmart is throwing down the gauntlet today. The company has launched its own line of powerful gaming rigs, as spotted by PC Gamer.
These machines come in three different flavors: two laptops, and a single gaming desktop. The specifications are pretty outstanding, but they come at a cost, which we'll get into later. All of the machines fall under Walmart's new "Overpowered" (OP) product line, and they're the result of the retail giant's recent collaboration with Esports Arena.
Who's next? Tesco?
Also at CNET.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Tuesday October 30, @08:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday October 30, @08:56PM
Short answer, not the newer Nvidia cards and certainly not the 1060.
Longer answer:
According to the nouveau (the driver in linux-libre for Nvidia) wiki, the GTX 1060 (NV130) does have rudimentary 3d acceleration, but no video accelleration at all [freedesktop.org]. Phoronix has benchmarked the 3D performance of the 1060 ti, and it's the slowest Nvidia card tested [phoronix.com] despite being the newest. Nvidia has added DRM (digital restrictions management) to the firmware mechanisms of their newer cards, causing them to deliberately perform poorly unless you have the proprietary driver and firmware.
An older Nvidia card plays well with linux-libre. Say, kepler or older. I recently asked in the #nouveau channel on Freenode what card was the absolutely fastest under nouveau, and the developers said it was the GTX 780ti. They seem disgusted enough with Nvidia to advise people who come to ask questions to buy an AMD for their next GPU--AMD's free drivers require proprietary firmware, but at least they work, seems to be the general sentiment. (That's no help to someone wanting to run linux-libre, which does not support 3D acceleration on any AMD card.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 30, @08:43PM
Walmart is as big a symptom of American decline as Trump presidency.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday October 30, @08:54PM
Half the portion for twice the price.
