Czech Pirate Party's Leader, Zdeněk Hřib, Will Be Mayor of Prague for the Next Four Years

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 30, @11:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the jolly-roger dept.
Techonomics Career & Education

canopic jug writes:

The Czech capital will be led by a 'Pirate' mayor for the next four years. The three coalition partners responsible for choosing the mayor have agreed that Prague's new mayor will be Zdeněk Hřib, who is 37 years old and current leader of the Czech pirate party. One of the first goals will be to focus on ridding the city of its dependence on a limited amount of IT suppliers, hopefully leading to lowered expenses and greater efficiency. Another goal is to facilitate digitization of some currently paper-based government services. The party has also been aiming at fighting corruption, reforming tax regulations, and overhauling the country's copyright legislation.

Original Submission


