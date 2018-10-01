18/10/30/2325256 story
from the you-thought-your-student-debt-was-bad dept.
Brian Krebs has posted in his blog that "the convicted co-author of the highly disruptive Mirai botnet malware strain has been sentenced to 2,500 hours of community service, six months home confinement, and ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution".
He avoided jail time because he and his two conspirators cooperated fully with the investigation. The Mirai malware peaked in the autumn of 2016. It tested devices against a table of more than 60 common factory-set default user names and passwords for Internet of Things products, using those credentials to log in and take over the vulnerable devices and exploit their resources for powerful distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:13AM
So student loans aren't escaped by filing for bankruptcy, what about court ordered payments? Could this guy go bankrupt instead of paying and escape payment, at least to some degree?
(thus making student loans worse despite the clever dept.)