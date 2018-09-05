from the render-unto-Caesar dept.
Budget 2018: UK goes it alone on digital sales tax for tech giants
UK chancellor Philip Hammond has used today's budget to take aim at tech giants who he says aren't paying their fair share of tax in the nation and is promising to introduce a digital sales levy in 2020 to rectify this.
[...] Hammond said that, as the UK evolves for a digital age, "so too must our tax system to ensure it remains fair and robust" – with the key announcement being on digital tax for tech giants. "There is one standout example of where the rules of the game must evolve now if they are to keep up with the emerging digital economy," Hammond said: digital platforms delivering search engines, social media and online marketplaces. Tax rules have "simply not kept pace with changing business models", he said, adding that it as "clearly not sustainable or fair that digital platforms businesses can generate substantial value in the UK without paying tax here". As such, the UK will, in April 2020, introduce a digital services tax on search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces.
[...] The move comes as the OECD is trying to thrash out a global agreement on digital sales tax. Hammond – who hinted that the UK might go it alone earlier this month – said a global deal would be the ideal long-term solution, but that progress had been "painfully slow" and that "we cannot simply talk forever". EU member states are also pressing for an interim deal as the OECD deliberates.
The government said it will not be a "generalised tax on online advertising or the collection of data" – and will put a levy of 2 per cent on the revenues that can be attributed to the business models linked to UK-based users.
Companies with global revenue over 500 million pounds will have their local revenue taxed at 2%. I strongly oppose taxing any company's gross revenue. Profit taxes are reasonable, but there are lots of companies that have very thin margins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @01:25PM
This is called *sales tax*. Sales tax is on *revenue*. Income taxes are on *profit* (aka, income for case of businesses)
Sales taxes are always regressive, but the rich conservatives always seem to prefer that to progressive taxes. Oh well. 2% of nothing is still nothing, so not to worry. Apple/MS/Google tax in app stores is 30% so 2% is meaningless in comparison.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday October 31, @01:54PM
I strongly oppose taxing any company's gross revenue. Profit taxes are reasonable, but there are lots of companies that have very thin margins.
While I am sympathetic to that stance, large corporations (and very rich private individuals) have access to legal and accountancy resources that small companies and the average person does not have access to. As a result many 'tax-efficient' schemes are thought up, often involving transferring assets between jurisdictions, which have a high entry cost to set up, unaffordable to smaller companies and lower net-worth individuals, but which exploit so-called loopholes in taxation regulations to make (local) profits appear artificially small. They are basically gaming the system, to the disadvantage of smaller players. Rather than playing Whac-A-Mole on these schemes, it looks like the UK government is taking a sensible approach that affects only the largest companies that can reasonably be assumed to be taking advantage of such schemes. 2% of local revenue looks to be a very moderate start. If criticised, I'm sure the UK can say something like "I am altering the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further. "
Governments have the power to do as they like in their own local jurisdictions. Companies are not forced to operate in jurisdictions not to their liking.